MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Michelin-Starred Chef Dani Garcia of Casa Dani Gives Back with NYCWFF Intimate Dinner

Michelin-Starred Chef Dani Garcia of Casa Dani Gives Back with NYCWFF Intimate Dinner

This was a truly sweet moment for New York City Wine & Food Festival thanks to Casa Dani.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: A general view of atmosphere at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Dani Garcia and Mikel Goikolea at Casa Dani on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

On October 14, Citizens, sbe, and Dani García – one of Spain’s most revered chefs and global exports behind Casa Dani Restaurant – hosted a fabulous intimate dinner for a wonderful cause.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Guests attend the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Dani Garcia and Mikel Goikolea at Casa Dani on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Casa Dani translates to Dani’s House, derived from southern Spain’s naming of small family restaurants as if they were the Chef’s home, and that is precisely Chef Dani Garcia’s intention, opening the doors to his house through avant-garde cuisine and a menu featuring items inspired by Spain’s Mediterranean south.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: A general view of atmosphere at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Dani Garcia and Mikel Goikolea at Casa Dani on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

One of Spain’s most internationally renowned chefs, having achieved 3 Michelin stars and the Bib Gourmand in 2015, Garcia’s culinary style mixes surprising flavors, textures, and even temperatures without losing sight of his culinary roots.

The three Michelin starred chef considered one of the best practitioners of fine dining in the world with over twenty years of experience in Spanish and avant-garde cuisine. was joined by Mikel Goikolea, who trained in the Basque country and was the Executive Chef of Azurmendi Prêt à Porter before moving to Miami, where he is now the Executive Chef and Partner at Leku in the Rubell Museum.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Food on display at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Dani Garcia and Mikel Goikolea at Casa Dani on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Mikel is known as one of the foremost chefs in the Basque country and his love for the art of gastronomy is electric. Goikolea’s path began at Restaurante Las Rejas located in Las Pedroñeras (Cuenca), a kitchen directed by the great Chef Manolo de la Osa, who possesses one star in the Michelin Guide.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Food on display at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Dani Garcia and Mikel Goikolea at Casa Dani on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The talented chefs came together for the NYCWFF for this extravagant, multi-course meal highlighting the incredible cuisine of Spain.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: A view of Marques de Riscal wine at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Dani Garcia and Mikel Goikolea at Casa Dani on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The night helped support o work with New York’s leading provider of life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling, God’s Love We Deliver. The 15th annual Festival fundraiser helps New Yorkers impacted by severe illness in their time of need.

Wine pairings were provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. From toasts to start the night to a captivating dessert, this was a magical night that will always be remembered.

Related Items
Events

Related Items

More in Events

The New York Pops Took Carnegie Hall To A Galaxy Far Far Away

Suzanna BowlingOctober 23, 2022
Read More

The Mould that Changed the World Is Trying To Enlighten

Suzanna BowlingOctober 23, 2022
Read More

DKMS Gala Raises $5.3 Million at Annual Star-Studded Soirée

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 22, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 22, 2022
Read More

Inside Annual enCourage Kids Foundation Serving Up Smiles

WriterOctober 22, 2022
Read More

Legends At War Secures Partnerships Ahead of Their High-Reward VIP Game Tournament

Jake DresslerOctober 21, 2022
Read More

Multi-Platinum Artist Bishop Briggs Takes Over Times Square

Suzanna BowlingOctober 21, 2022
Read More

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in Rehearsal And You Are There

Magda KatzOctober 21, 2022
Read More

MJ is Offering a Halloween Surprise

Suzanna BowlingOctober 21, 2022
Read More