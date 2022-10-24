Michelin-Starred Chef Dani Garcia of Casa Dani Gives Back with NYCWFF Intimate Dinner

This was a truly sweet moment for New York City Wine & Food Festival thanks to Casa Dani.

On October 14, Citizens, sbe, and Dani García – one of Spain’s most revered chefs and global exports behind Casa Dani Restaurant – hosted a fabulous intimate dinner for a wonderful cause.

Casa Dani translates to Dani’s House, derived from southern Spain’s naming of small family restaurants as if they were the Chef’s home, and that is precisely Chef Dani Garcia’s intention, opening the doors to his house through avant-garde cuisine and a menu featuring items inspired by Spain’s Mediterranean south.

One of Spain’s most internationally renowned chefs, having achieved 3 Michelin stars and the Bib Gourmand in 2015, Garcia’s culinary style mixes surprising flavors, textures, and even temperatures without losing sight of his culinary roots.

The three Michelin starred chef considered one of the best practitioners of fine dining in the world with over twenty years of experience in Spanish and avant-garde cuisine. was joined by Mikel Goikolea, who trained in the Basque country and was the Executive Chef of Azurmendi Prêt à Porter before moving to Miami, where he is now the Executive Chef and Partner at Leku in the Rubell Museum.

Mikel is known as one of the foremost chefs in the Basque country and his love for the art of gastronomy is electric. Goikolea’s path began at Restaurante Las Rejas located in Las Pedroñeras (Cuenca), a kitchen directed by the great Chef Manolo de la Osa, who possesses one star in the Michelin Guide.