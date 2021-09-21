MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Micki Grant’s Memorial Service A Celebration of Life Will Be Livestream

The family of Micki Grant has announced that a memorial service celebrating her life and legacy will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 7:00 pm at The Riverside Church in New York City and on Livestream.

Grant died on August 21 at age 92 after a lifetime of firsts. With her hit show Don’t Bother Me I Can’t Cope she became the first woman to write the book, music, and lyrics of a Broadway musical, also being the first female composer to win a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

She contributed songs to Your Arms Too Short To Box With God and Working, along with creating many other off Broadway and regional shows. And she was the first Black contract player on a soap, with her seven-year run as Peggy Nolan on Another World.

The service “Micki Grant: A Celebration of Life” will be open to the public. RSVP is required and capacity is limited. COVID-19 protocols, including temperature checks and masks will be in place. 

RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/mickigrantceleb  
Livestream: https://tinyurl.com/MickiGrantCelebLivestream

Broadway

