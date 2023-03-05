Connect with us

Midnight Moment Brings Liquid Gold To Times Square

This May, frothy milk takes over the screens of Times Square from 11:57 to midnight. In her work Liquid Gold, Ilana Harris-Babou considers the passing down of maternal knowledge and the invisible labor that has historically surrounded the act of breastfeeding, and transforms the media architecture of Times Square into an immersive, dream-like canvas filled with flowing cream-colored bubbles.

The inspiration behind the close-cropped, slow-moving sequences of milk and baby formula ingredients came from conversations with the artist’s family members chronicling both the challenging and empowering experience of motherhood as Black women. Exploring the unique position milk holds within broader global politics and culture, Liquid Gold also invites conversations around the complexity of a seemingly everyday substance and the social economies of milk and motherhood. Accompanying the work is a soundtrack by the British-Irish composer Anna Clock referencing All the Pretty Little Horses, a lullaby believed to have been sung by enslaved African-American mothers to their children.

“The video explores the ways intimate moments both inform, and are informed by, larger societal structures. By magnifying a familiar and essential substance, I seek to amplify the overlooked realities of intergenerational care. Showing the video at a large scale in Times Square will invite an even broader audience into the conversation. I hope folks will bring their own memories and associations when experiencing the work.”
— Ilana Harris-Babou

A longer version of the video was commissioned for the forthcoming exhibition Milk at Wellcome Collection in London, UK, exploring our relationship with human and dairy milk and its place in politics, society and culture. On view from March 30 to September 10, 2023, the free exhibition features over 100 items including historical objects, artworks, and new commissions.

Harris-Babou’s Midnight Moment presentation is curated by Pamela Council, an alum of the Midnight Moment program and the artist behind the Times Square Arts 2021 commission A Fountain for Survivors.

Ilana Harris-Babou is an interdisciplinary artist whose work spans sculpture and installation and video, and examines the ways we find community and identity in everyday objects. She has presented solo exhibitions of her work internationally. Institutions include: The Highline, NY (2022),  Artspace, New Haven, CT (2022); Kunsthaus Hamburg, Germany (2021); ICA Chattanooga, TN (2021); and The Museum of Arts and Design, NY (2017). Her work has been featured in group exhibitions including 52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield, CT (2022);  the Istanbul Design Biennial, Turkey (2020);  and the Whitney Biennial, Whitney Museum of American Art, NY (2019).

Pamela Council is a New York-based interdisciplinary artist creating fountains for Black joy. Guided by material, cultural, and metaphysical quests, Council’s practice embodies a darkly humorous, maximalist, and inventive Afro-Americana camp aesthetic called BLAXIDERMY. Through this lens, Council uses sculpture, print, design, architecture, writing, and performance to shed light on under-examined narratives and to make tributes, offerings, and dedications.

Council has created commissions, exhibitions, performances, or presentations for Times Square Arts, the New Museum for Contemporary Art, United States Library of Congress, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Studio Museum in Harlem, Nike, and MoCADA. Council has been Artist-in-Residence at MacDowell Colony, ISCP, Red Bull Arts, Bemis Center, Mass MoCA, and Wassaic Project. A recipient of the Joan Mitchell Painters and Sculptors Grant, Toby Devan Lewis Award, and Newark Creative Catalyst Award as a studio member of Project for Empty Space, Council holds a BA from Williams College and an MFA from Columbia University.

Wellcome Collection is a free museum exploring health and human experience. Its mission is to challenge how we all think and feel about health by connecting science, medicine, life and art. It offers a changing programme of curated exhibitions, museum and library collections, public events, in addition to a café. Wellcome Collection publishes books on what it means to be human, and collaborates widely to reach broad and diverse audiences, locally and globally.

Wellcome Collection is part of Wellcome, which supports science to solve the urgent health challenges facing everyone. They support discovery research into life, health and wellbeing, and they’re taking on three worldwide health challenges: mental health, infectious disease, and climate and health.

Academy’s Oscar® Week Events Will Be Held At The Academy Museum For The First Time March 8 – 12

March 4, 2023

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are pleased to announce programming plans during the week leading up to the 95th Oscars® on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Oscar®Week events will debut at the Academy Museum and be open to the public with purchase of same-day general admission.Film screenings will feature all nominated shorts, and panel conversations will featureAcademy Award®-nominated filmmakers celebrating this year’s nominees in the Animated Feature Film, Animated Short Film, Documentary FeatureFilm, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, and Makeup and Hairstyling categories. All programs will take placein the museum’s David Geffen Theater. Purchase of general admission to the museum grants access to all same-day Oscar Week screenings and panels. In addition, the Academy Museum will host its second annual Oscars Night at the Museumon March 12 from 3pm to 10pm. Guests, encouraged to dress in their best Hollywood glam looks,will be treated to a one-of-a-kind eventat which they will walk the red carpet, savorfood by Wolfgang Puck Catering plus a hosted bar, pose for photos,enjoy a 15% discount at the Academy Museum Store, and watch the Oscars ceremony livestream on ABC in the David Geffen Theater.
Ticketing information is below.
The schedule is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8th: Animation Short Film and Animated Feature Film Animated short films will screen twice at 11am and 3pm. Nominees in the Animated Short Film and Animated Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.
11am|Screening: Animated Short Films
1pm|Panel: Animated Short Film Nominees
3pm|Screening: Animated Short Films (encore)
6pm | Panel: Animated Feature Film Nominees
THURSDAY, MARCH 9th: Documentary Short Film and Documentary Feature Film Documentary short films will screen twice at 11am and 3pm. Nominees in theDocumentary ShortFilmand Documentary Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.
11am|Screening: Documentary Short Films
1pm|Panel: Documentary Short Film Nominees
3pm|Screening: Documentary Short Films (encore)
6pm|Panel: Documentary Feature Film Nominees
FRIDAY, MARCH 10th: Live Action Short Film and International Feature Film Live action short films will screen twice at 11am and 3pm. Nominees in The Live Action Short Film and International Feature Film categories will be in conversation in theDavid Geffen Theater.
11am|Screening: Live Action Short Films
1pm|Panel: Live Action Short Film Nominees
3pm|Screening: Live Action Short Films (encore)
6pm|Panel: International Feature Film Nominees
SATURDAY, MARCH 11th: Makeup and Hairstyling The artists nominated for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.
1pm | Panel: Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees.
Access to all Oscar Week programs will be first come, first served. The purchase of a general admission ticket does not guarantee entry to program sif theater capacity is reached.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby®Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
Join the Academy Museum for its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum on Sunday, March 12, from 3pm to 10pm, to celebrate the 95th Academy Awards®. Individual tickets are $250. Film screening tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (age 62+), and $5 for students (age 18+ with valid ID) and children (age 17-). Matinees are $5 for all. Ticket prices for Academy Museum Members are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $4 for students, children, and matinee-goers.General admission tickets for the museum’s exhibitions are $25 for adults, $19 for seniors (age 62+), and $15 for students (age 18+ with valid ID).
The Glorious Corner

March 3, 2023

Micky and Donna Dolenz at the Tonight Show
DOLENZ TAKES NYC — It was only to be a quick NY-trip to appear on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Monday, but Micky Dolenz  turned his time into a multi-packed session with 4 interviews Tuesday at SiriusXM (Beatles Countdown; 60’s Guest DJ; Eric Alper from Toronto; and Michael Des Barres from the Little Steven’s Underground Garage). Alper’s terrific interview discussed the recent-re-release of The Monkees 1967 masterpiece Headquarters and Dolenz recalled very precisely the machinations behind that landmark album.

Micky Michael Des Barres

Actor, musician Michael Des Barre also delivered a spot-on interview as well. You might remember Des Barres as the husband of the infamous Pamela Des Barres and as part of Detective (1979) and The Power Station, when original singer Robert Palmer. Des Barres interview was spot-on.

Micky Dolenz-I’m Told I Had A Good Time

Dolenz talked about his tour next month, The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz and a new photo-book due in November entitled I‘m Told I Had A Good Time; which is filled with photos, by Dolenz, of everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Cass Elliot, David Crosby, Brian Jones, and Eric Clapton.

He also attended Tuesday’s premiere of Willem Dafoe’s new wildly terrifc movie Inside at Metrograph Manhattan and lastly appeared on NBC’s NY Live Wednesday with the terrific Sara Gore and attended Broadway’s Book Of Mormon later that night.
The Monkees Celebrated By Micky Dolenz kicks off April 1 in Orlando, Florida. Watch the Jimmy Fallon clip here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h26gllvhMyQ

Stranger Things play

SHORT TAKES — Stranger Things is officially coming to London’s West End. Check out a teaser below for the play set a quarter of a century before the Netflix  smash. Read the Deadline story here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/stranger-things-the-first-shadow-west-end-phoenix-theatre-stephen-daldry-jack-thorne-duffer-brothers-sonia-friedman-1235275432/

Jussie Smollett

(Via Deadline) Fox Nation will revisit the infamous Jussie Smollett saga with a five-part docuseries titled “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.” Set for March 13, the series will feature exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged a hate crime on the Empire actor. They have apparently never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax. Smollett continues to maintain his innocence. “Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s EVP. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.” In January 2019, Smollett alleged he was attacked on a Chicago street by two men who were said to have shouted “this is MAGA country” while beating and putting a noose around his neck. After a thorough investigation, Chicago police uncovered that the attack was staged, and that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime. Fox Nation says the docuseries “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shock-wavesthrough Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.” After being found guilty on five felony countsd, including lying to Chicago cops, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail last March. While avoiding state prison, the incarceration came as a part of an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. He walked out of jail a week later after an Illinois Appellate Court cut his sentence pending appeal … Happy BDay Dara Kravitz Gottfriend

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Vinny Napolitano; Pete Antell; Victor Kastel; Kristina Delmar; Julie Gurovitsch; Donnie Kehr; Cori Gardner; Steve Walter; Sara Gore; Kristina Delmar; Chuck Scarborough; Kitty Lang; Sue Simmons; Marion Curtis; Mark Simone; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Len Berman; and Bush Man!
The Glorious Corner

February 27, 2023

G.H. Harding

CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”

Dark Horse Records

Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.

I remember when Harrison started the label in sync with A&M Records. A&M’s Jerry Love, at the times a close friend, showered us with Dark Horse T-shirts, belt buckles, stickers and some terrific album releases from Attitudes; Jiva; Splinter; and the Five Stairsteps. The arrangement with A&M didn’t last all that long and George moved to Warners and released his terrific 33 1/3 album.
George would have turned 80 this past weekend. Great label for sure. Here’s Cat Stevens’ rendition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCF7opEbEw0

Jason Segal and Harrison Ford

SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …

Yoko Ono

Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a  dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …

Turnstile Jumpers

I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Ernie Leogrande; Richard Corkery; Amanda Lundberg; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Angela Tarantino; Arthur Bell; Pete Sanders; Mark Bego; Keith Barrow; Tina Turner; Arthur Baker; Thomas Silverman; Alex Salzaman; CW Hanes; Kent Denmark; Kent Kotal; Bruce Haring; Jesse Rich; and BELLA!
