Midnight Moment Brings Painted Cat Hacker Film To Times Square

From August 1–31 starting at 11:57pm to 12am a clowder of glowing felines takes over Times Square. Artist Jennifer West’s Painted Cat Hacker Film transforms the “low art” of cat videos into a mesmerizing and monumental public artwork for the big screens.

To create the spectral and lo-fi effects in Painted Cat Hacker Film, West first compiled 16mm clips of cats against a green screen. Manipulating the celluloid in her signature style, West applied brightly colored dye to the filmstrip before transferring it to high-definition video. The resulting piece is a multi-channel work of handmade digitized GIFs that pay homage to the feline’s role across many moving image genres — from the viral video, to experimental film, and the screens of Times Square themselves.

Painted Cat Hacker Film is also a playful nod to the ongoing phenomenon of the public’s fascination with cats on the Internet. The subject of both serious writing and light-hearted inquiry, research has suggested that viewing online cat media is linked to positive emotions, and that it may even work as a form of digital therapy or stress relief. As filmmaker Werner Herzog has said, “When you are really down, you better switch on your laptop or smartphone and watch 60 seconds of crazy cat videos. It just lifts your spirits. Nothing wrong about it.”

West will share this unique form of pleasure therapy both on the billboards and online. In August, in conjunction with her Midnight Moment exhibition, West will present a curated selection of artists’ videos and experimental films featuring cats.

Cats on Video, Cats on Film

Selected by Jennifer West

Says West: “In this program I pay homage to the rich history of the feline as muse in experimental and avant-garde film, video art, and their recent explosion on the Internet in funny cat videos, memes, and gifs.”

Peter Fischli and David Weiss, Maya Deren and Alexander Hammid, Carolee Schneemann, Joyce Wieland, Mark Leckey, Cory Arcangel, Sarah Zucker, Francios Vogel, Casey Kauffmann



Peter Fischli and David Weiss

Büsi (Kitty), 2001

Video, color, silent, 6 minutes 30 seconds

Courtesy of the artist

Maya Deren and Alexander Hammid

The Private Life of a Cat, 1944

Digital video (transferred from 16mm black and white film) silent, 22 minutes

Joyce Wieland

Catfood, 1968

16mm, color, sound, 13 minutes

Courtesy the New American Cinema Group

Carolee Schneeman

Infinity Kisses – the Movie, 2008

HD video, sound, 9 minutes, 8 seconds

Courtesy the Schneeman Foundation and EAI

Mark Leckey

Felix Tail

Digital video

Courtesy of the artist

Cory Arcangel

Drei Klavierstücke op. 11, 2009

Youtube video with sound, 4 minutes 20 seconds

Courtesy of the artist

Sarah Zucker

Space Loaf, 2018

Looping .mp4

Courtesy of the artist

François Vogel

Chat sur fond vert, 2020

Digital video, 25 seconds

Courtesy of the artist

Casey Kauffmann

#sometimesirun#sometimesihide, 2021

Digital collage GIF, 1152 x 648 pixels

Courtesy of the artist

Painted Cat Hacker Film Credits

Cat played by Munchkin

16mm cinematography by Peter West

Shot on Arriflex 16X/B 16mm camera on Kodak 7207 film

16mm film processed by FotoKem Motion Picture Lab, Burbank, CA

Frame by frame painting and dying by JWest

16mm negative transferred to 2K by Dino Everett

Background keying by Kelsey Boncato

Edited by JWest



Jennifer West (b.1966, Topanga, CA) is a Los Angeles-based artist who has explored materialism in film for over ten years. Significant commissions include works for Seattle Art Museum (2016-2017); Institute of Contemporary Arts, London (2016); The High Line, New York, NY (2012); MIT List Visual Arts Center (2011); Aspen Art Museum (2010); and Turbine Hall at Tate Modern, London (2009). West has had solo exhibitions at JOAN Los Angeles (2020); Contemporary Art Museum St Louis (2018); Yuz Museum, Shanghai, China (2017); Seattle Art Museum (2016-2017); Museo d’Arte Nuoro, Sardinia (2017); Tramway, Glasgow (2016); S1 Artspace, Sheffield, UK (2012); Kunstverein Nürnberg, Germany (2010); Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston, (2010); Transmission Gallery, Glasgow (2008); White Columns, New York, NY (2007). Her work has been included in group exhibitions at The Whitney Museum, New York, NY; Drawing Center, New York, NY; Pompidou Centre, Paris; Barbican, London; Kusthalle Schirn, Frankfurt; Centre for Contemporary Visual Arts, Bordeaux; and ZKM Center for Art and Media, Karlsruhe, Germany, among others. West received an MFA from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, and a BA from the Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. She has lectured widely on her ideas of the “Analogital” and is an Associate Professor of the Practice of Fine Arts at USC’s Roski School of Art and Design in California. Her writing has appeared in publications including Artforum, Frieze and Mousse Magazine. West has produced fifteen zine artist books which were recently acquired by the Getty Museum.

Images: Jennifer West. Painted Cat Hacker Film (2021) video still. Courtesy of the artist.