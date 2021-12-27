MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Midnight Moment: Building Things

Midnight Moment: Building Things

January 1–31, 2022 | Nightly 11:57pm – 12am

As a camera descends through a fictitious office building, Building Things (2021) offers glimpses into room after room where various scenes unfold, alternating between the mundane and the absurd. Amidst the standard vernacular of an office space — a desk, clock, filing cabinet, and fluorescent lighting — an unnamed worker takes part in increasingly non-administrative activities, involving everything from paper airplanes to bikes, balloons, and physical injury. Some of these scenes speak to the monotony of everyday tasks; others evoke the feeling of an entire life, milestones and all, spent within four bland walls. These tragi-comic vignettes poke fun at the conventions of the office space and the routines of the workday, as the heightened choreography distills the everyday and parodies office culture.

“People who do not have a studio, people with proper jobs and important things to do who don’t actually need one, maybe think a studio is special, a bit mysterious. But really its just a room, a room that’s a bit cold and draughty. A room to try to make art in. We try to make art most days, in this room to try to make art in, and for that reason the studio isn’t special, it isn’t a bit mysterious.

“We don’t have a proper job, we are told quite often, we don’t go to the office and do important things, we’ve never sent a fax to Chicago. So maybe that’s why the idea of an office, for us, is special, a bit of a mystery. Maybe that’s why we built an office in our studio. Maybe that’s why one of the art we tried to make is Building Things.”
— Wood and Harrison

“What are so many of us obsessively discussing in the pandemic era? Going back to the office. Wood and Harrison, with a mix of humor and pathos, ask their audience a follow-up question: what will you do when you get there?”
— Cristin Tierney

John Wood (b. 1969, lives in Bristol) and Paul Harrison (b. 1966, lives in Liverpool) make single-channel videos, multi-screen video installations, prints, drawings, and sculptures.

Founded in 2010, Cristin Tierney Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located on The Bowery with a deep commitment to the presentation, development and support of a roster of both established and emerging artists. Its program emphasizes artists engaged with critical theory and art history, with an emphasis on conceptual, video, and performance art. Education and audience engagement is central to their mission.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Times Square Ball Drop

An Open Letter To Mayor de Blasio: Please Don’t Drop The Ball

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 27, 2021
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More

Events For January NYC Style

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More

NY Theatre Festival Competition Spring/Summerfest 2022 Now Accepting Submissions

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2021
Read More

2021 Good Riddance Day

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2021
Read More

The Ride Celebrates 27,000 Performances On January 1, 2022

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2021
Read More

Christmas Playlist

Suzanna BowlingDecember 25, 2021
Read More

A Christmas Prayer From T2C

Suzanna BowlingDecember 25, 2021
Read More