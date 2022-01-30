MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Midnight Moment: Continuum

Midnight Moment: Continuum

Krista Kim’s Continuum. This soothing visual meditation presented on a monumental scale. Synchronized across 90 electronic billboards, a slowly shifting gradient of color washes over Times Square, creating a moment of calm amidst one of the most visually kinetic places in the world.

Kim’s peaceful digital reflection takes over Times Square as the world persists through a pandemic that has disrupted and transformed our everyday lives, mental health, and collective well-being for almost two full years. Using the technology of our times, she creates a communal space that allows viewers to decompress.

Hoping to shift her audiences into a state of positive digital consciousness, Kim draws from a massive database of LED light photography, photoshop, binary code and dynamic software along with leading digital printers and progressive engineers to produce her vibrant colorscapes. Originally produced in collaboration with Efren Mur, Kim originally created Continuum as a large-scale sound and light installation with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who composed healing frequency music in correlation with the energy of Kim’s visuals. A special event to experience their collaboration of light and sound live from Times Square will be announced soon.

This Midnight Moment presentation is the next stop on the Continuum world tour, which has included appearances in China, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, and an NFT auction curated by Steve Aoki.

Krista Kim is A contemporary artist and founder of the Techism movement (2014), Krista Kim’s work explores the concept of the digital consciousness. Her interest in digital technology and its revolutionary effects on human perception, media, social structures, and communication had led her to work in both digital and physical mediums. Using digital software to provide meditative experiences of color and light, Kim has developed her signature language of shifting gradients since 2012. Influenced by artists such as Rothko, Duchamp, and James Turrell, Kim’s goal as an artist is to express complete digital consciousness and to shift viewers to this awareness — a truth behind our digital age that can ultimately result in something beautiful.

Most recently in 2020, Kim continued to explore the creative potential to utilize screens as digital instruments of well-being by creating ‘Mars House’: a completely virtual environment using her digital zen philosophy as the first “Metaverse home” for sale as an NFT in history in March, 2021. The piece received global acclaim and in March 2021 was the highest-grossing sale on an NFT on SuperRare.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Shayne Oliver presents Anonymous Club’s Headless: The Demonstration at The Shed

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 25, 2022
Read More

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao presents on February 25 A Jean Dubuffet: Ardent Celebration

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2022
Read More

Just in Time For Valentine’s Day…Bloom

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 21, 2022
Read More

Carlton Fine Arts Presents the Pop Art Festival Celebrating the Work of Jeff Koons, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mr. Brainwash, Devon & More

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 20, 2022
Read More

Celebrate MLK Day With Visual Art

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 16, 2022
Read More

Art Installation Lights Up Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2022
Read More

Things To Do in NYC: Discover Jim Henson

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2022
Read More

Things To Do in NYC: Scenes from the Collection

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2022
Read More

The Bust That Stole The Show

WriterJanuary 5, 2022
Read More