MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Midnight Moment: eye-land

Midnight Moment: eye-land

In Times Square from August 1–31, nightly from 11:57pm – 12am, multi-disciplinary artist KESH brings a visual fantasia to the screens of Times Square every night in August with eye-land, imagining a verdant world within the hyper-digital center of the city.

In eye-land, butterflies travel through a lush natural landscape in which KESH herself appears, enveloped in a colorful aura. As she recedes and reappears, the viewer is beckoned through flowers, rivers, and trees, periodically encountering a rotating chrome eye — a new adaptation of a symbol that has appeared across much of the artist’s practice.

In this work themed around metamorphosis and co-existence, KESH aims to unite the future and the past of New York City, inspired by the notion that our contemporary surroundings of concrete and manmade technologies were built by drawing on the natural resources of the earth. The buildings and billboards of Times Square become an embodiment of both modernity and the historic environment that lies beneath; by taking us on a journey into a fantastical past, KESH proposes new expressions of our future. The title itself is a twist on the word “island,” a nod to the island of Manhattan, in all of its evolutions.

“As I walk through the streets of Manhattan, I feel my feet journey across the concrete. I see buildings sprouting up like trees and often wonder — what lies beneath? What do we suppress as we grow?”
— KESH

KESH will perform a live curated DJ set in Times Square on August 25 from 11pm until 12am. She will conclude her set with an original musical composition, “What Lies Beneath,” created specifically to accompany the eye-land visuals as they are displayed on 90+ billboards from 11:57pm to 12am.

RSVP for the performance.

“What Lies Beneath” is available on all music streaming platforms HERE.

eye-land is presented in collaboration with Womxn in Windows.

Midnight Moment is the world’s largest, longest-running digital art exhibition, synchronized on over 90 electronic billboards throughout Times Square nightly from 11:57pm to midnight. This year, Times Square Arts is celebrating the ten year anniversary of the Midnight Moment series with a roster of all women artists until April 2023.

KESH is a British multi-disciplinary artist whose work stretches boundaries between visual art, music and design. Her vision transcends the confines of a singular narrative. In an eclectic celebration of her gifts, KESH, masterfully blends creative technology and experimental sonic art with the more traditional methods of photography, film, sculpture and illustration to produce large-scale digital works, campaigns and installations that are immersive and unmistakably KESH. Her artworks have been sold at historical institutions such as Christie’s Auction House and The Museum of the African Diaspora. KESH’s work has been featured in publications such as Vogue, The Economist, Channel 4 News, Elle, i-D, and the New York Times.

Womxn in Windows is a community for the perspectives of womxn on culture, identity and society. What started as an annual public exhibition of womxn-made art films in storefront windows is now on a mission to support intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogue. Centered around the idea that individual differences advance societal strength, the platform believes that learning from one another’s cultures and experiences contributes towards a transformative humanity of equality, freedom and respect. By providing a forum for diverse and underrepresented voices and their stories, Womxn in Windows hopes to transform our relationships with each other. Womxn in Windows was founded in 2019 by Zehra Ahmed.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Saying Good-Bye to Sag Harbor and Montauk: Part Two

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2022
Read More

Seven American Sweetgum Trees Take Roots in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJuly 19, 2022
Read More

In Times Square The American Manifest

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2022
Read More

Are You Planning to Enter a Photography Contest? Some Effective Ways You Can Be the Winner

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield and Saying Good-Bye

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Hancock Shaker Village

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2022
Read More

The Center at West Park Announces Evolution Festival Lineup

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2022
Read More

Project 562 By Photoville Festival

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2022
Read More

Midnight Moment: Slipstream Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJune 24, 2022
Read More