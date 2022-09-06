MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Midnight Theatre Artist in Residence Holly James (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, American Psycho, Porgy and Bess), Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge, The Wiz LIVE, West Side Story), Ericka Hunter (Moulin Rouge, Miss Saigon, American Psycho, Rock of Ages), Jin Ha (Hamilton, M. Butterfly) and Music Directed by Keiji Ishiguri (Rent, 54 Sings Series).

Ahead of their official opening of September 21st, the 160-seat Gatsby-style art deco theater will host a variety of music, magic & theater performance previews – including a cabaret performance this Thursday, September 8th featuring some of Broadway’s brightest stars.

Get ready for Songs With Friends, a night of music with some of Broadway’s most exciting stars, with food & drinks from Hidden Leaf restaurant.

The event takes place Thursday, September 8th. Doors open at 7:00pm, show at 8:00pm at the Midnight Theatre75 Manhattan West Plaza.

