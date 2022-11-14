MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool Makes Us Laugh At Our Demise

I first came into contact with Mike Birbiglia, when he brought The New One, to Broadway. I am not normally someone who is a fan of comedy shows like Seinfeld, however I did like Robin Williams, Lilly Tomlin and now Mike Birbiglia, because they are great comedic storytellers, at the top of their game.

Birbiglia, fills the Vivian Beaumont Theater with laughter, as he talks about his mortality. His own father died at 56 of a heart attack. When he is given a breath test, that he fails to the point of the doctor wanting a second opinion, at 44, he worries he will leave his daughter at 19. Right now his days and nights are spent reading to this precious love of his life. His brother thinks he should make a will, he thinks pizza is the gift of life and going to the gym is an unnecessary evil.

Birbiglia, a survivor of bladder cancer and makes death knocking on ones door hysterical. In this show he discovers he has Type II diabetes. When his father was diagnosed, his father still wanted more Chicken Parmesan at Christmas.

When Birbiglia, asks the audience for a moment of silence over a man who has died, the audience can not stop laughing, the more he tries to get them to pay respect, the more individuals drive the rest of the group into wildly hilarious giggles. It was self-sabotaged at it’s best and a groups mental collectiveness on display.

The Old Man & the Pool is deftly directed by Seth Barrish (The New One), with contributions by Peabody Award-winning Story Consultant Ira Glass (This American Life)Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Beowulf Boritt (Act One, POTUS), four-time Tony Award Nominated Costume Designer Toni-Leslie James (Paradise Square, The Piano Lesson), Lighting Designer Aaron Copp (The New One, Falling Out of Time), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit, Kimberly Akimbo), and Projection Designer Hana S. Kim (The Visitor, Eve’s Song), finishing off the team.

In the end the love for his daughter, changes his mindset and ours, as we realized for 85 minutes we forgot about politics, elections and the burdens of life. Lights out!

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool : Vivian Beaumont Theater at the Lincoln Center Theater, 150 W 65th St. until January 15th, 2023

Broadway

