Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to Talk on Inspirational Monument Platform

In 2020 we can all use a little bit of help, especially those working on improving their health in various ways.

Monument

Monument, a first-of-its-kind online treatment platform for those looking to change their relationship with alcohol, will be launching an exclusive talk with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on Wednesday, October 21. With a mission to connect people seeking medical treatment to expert resources, a supportive community, and affordable medical care, Monument has more than 8,000 members on its network since its inception in May 2020. Co-founded by seasoned tech entrepreneur Mike Russell, Monument’s vision is a world where a healthy relationship with alcohol is attainable and celebrated by all.

Mike Russell

Inaugurated with Rumer Willis as the first guest, Monument Live is a new inspiring virtual event series featuring honest conversations with activists, actors, athletes, authors, and more about how they changed their relationship with alcohol. Monument Live launched with Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer, teacher, and social justice advocate, Andrew Zimmern, as well as Emmy Award-winning journalist and best selling author Elizabeth Vargas. Future talks include iconic baseball player, Darryl Strawberry and others.

“The Situation,” a worldwide television celebrity, quickly rose to fame since his television debut in 2009 on the hit MTV reality series Jersey Shore. Since then, Sorrentino has appeared in multiple shows like Dancing With The Stars and Worst Cooks In America, as well as working with notable brands including GNC and Reebok. In December 2015, Sorrentino checked into rehab and has been sober ever since. Today, he serves as a global inspiration, encouraging those who are recovering through monthly speaking engagements.

“I am ecstatic to be able to share my story of recovery, experience, strength and hope with the Monument community! I strive to help others lead their life with integrity, peace and purpose and ensure them they are not alone,” says Sorrentino. “Guiding others on their road to recovery is my life mission and passion. The Comeback is always greater than the Setback. We do recover!”

Most recently, Jersey Shore is back with a record breaking reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which has been picked up for its fourth season. In this series, Sorrentino debuts the new sober and inspirational “Situation,” as well as college sweetheart and wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

In tandem with the Monument Live launch, Monument is also releasing ‘Delish AF’, a collaboration with 11 prestigious non-alcoholic beverage brands to launch a cadre of recipes, which will also feature stunning illustrations by several inspiring womxn illustrators. Partners include: BrightFox, CLEAN Cause, Curious Elixirs, DRY Soda, Ghia, Grüvi, Kin Euphorics, Lyre’s, Monday, Rock Grace, and Three Spirit. ‘Delish AF’ contains step by step directions, ingredients, and serving recommendations to create the brands’ most popular and beloved non-alcoholic cocktails, including scintillating Watermelon Mojitos, Sparkling Margaritas, the ‘OG’ Gin & Tonic and an unforgettable Negroni.

Sign up for free here to join the Monument community and see Sorrentino’s live talk. To follow Monument online, visit @JoinMonument on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.