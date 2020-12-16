MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Milk Bar and Ball Join Up for Made for More Small Business Fund

Today, celebrity chef and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi teamed up with Ball brand home canning products to celebrate the launch of the Made For More Small Business Fund.

As a lifelong fan of mason jars, to mark this holiday season partnership, Christina shares her top holiday tips and exclusive rock candy recipe. Check out Christina’s Instagram page for more details. 

Tosi is paying it forward by teaming up with Ball brand, using her voice and platform to encourage small businesses to enter the Made For Small Business Fund. Ball will award $10,000 to 10 U.S.-based small businesses who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities during the pandemic. 

From honey farms and hot sauce startups, to restaurants and bakeries, countless small businesses use Ball brand home canning jars and lids every day to share their products with customers. Small businesses who use Ball brand home canning products in some way are encouraged to submit to the program for a chance to win.

“Small businesses are the heart of our country and our Ball brand home canning products business. We have been moved by the support our small business customers have shown their communities this past year, and they’ve inspired us to do more as well. We have created the Made For More Small Business Fund to celebrate and honor them, offering our platform to further their businesses and provide monetary funds to help them grow,” says Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands.

