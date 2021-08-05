MindTravel/ SilentWalk A Way To Reconnect

Experiential music company, MindTravel, presents its signature Live-to-Headphones ‘Silent’ Piano, SilentHike and Floating Meditation experiences throughout the year on gorgeous beaches, in beautiful parks and other stunning outdoor spaces such as the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, and in iconic spaces such as Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

Whether it’s for 100 people or 1000 people, this magical experience takes audiences on a profound journey as composer and pianist Murray Hidary’s real-time compositions are beamed directly into the MindTravelheadphones that the audience wears. It’s a perfect way to take in the majestic surroundings while also experiencing a musical revelation spontaneously improvised, infused with wisdom traditions, theoretical physics and the power of communal elevation.

At its core, MindTravel creates the space and permission to feel and connect. It is an exploration of the notion that bringing the lessons of music into our daily lives can radically improve our clarity, our ability to reflect and relax, and that with music as our teacher – we can peel back layers of our Self yet unseen.

MindTravel is thrilled to bring back its signature walking meditation experience in New York City on Tuesday, August 10th from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

Allow yourself to be carried away by the deep feeling of freedom and connection with MindTravel’s newest musical experience: MindTravel SilentWalk. Gathering at a designated point (Jacob Wrey Moulde Fountain), guests receive their headphones. After a short introduction and intention-setting, you will make our way across the Brooklyn Bridge to take in the views as the sun sets.

Experience contemplation, creativity, and community as the energy of the city carries us forward. Once we cross the bridge, we’ll complete the journey in Brooklyn Bridge Park while taking in the Manhattan skyline.The MindTravel team encourages all participants to bring sneakers or comfortable walking shoes AND water!

MindTravel will provide the wireless headphones.


