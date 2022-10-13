MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Mingus Big Band Begins Jazz Residency at Midnight Theatre

Mingus Big Band Begins Jazz Residency at Midnight Theatre

Grammy Award-winning 14-piece jazz ensemble the Mingus Big Band has just announced a weekly Wednesday night residency at Manhattan West’s spectacular new variety venue Midnight Theatre.

With a rotation of the best musicians in the world, the Mingus Big Band celebrates the music of legendary composer and virtuoso bassist Charles Mingus, now in his centennial year. Founded in 1991 by the late Sue Mingus, the group features new arrangements of Mingus compositions that encourage deep explorations and ideations of his music, as well as individual artistic expression in a dynamic ensemble. Their new album, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, was released in October 2022.

The shows begin Wednesdays Starting October 26 @ 7pm (Doors 6pm) & 9:30pm (Doors 9pm)

So head to the Midnight Theatre at 75 Manhattan West Plaza

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 13, 2022
Read More

National Alliance for Musical Theatre 34th Annual Festival of New Musicals Announces Cast and Creatives

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More

Lauren Weintraub Headlines at The Mercury Lounge

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 11, 2022
Read More

Eden Espinosa Makes CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE Her Own

Suzanna BowlingOctober 11, 2022
Read More

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Catch Bull At Four” 50th Anniversary Edition Newly Remastered and Releasing On Vinyl For First Time Since Original Release

Suzanna BowlingOctober 9, 2022
Read More

Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule Is Back

Suzanna BowlingOctober 9, 2022
Read More

Darren Criss Makes His Debut at Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2022
Read More

The Caravan of Angels to Perform at Columbus Day Parade

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2022
Read More