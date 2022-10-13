Mingus Big Band Begins Jazz Residency at Midnight Theatre

Grammy Award-winning 14-piece jazz ensemble the Mingus Big Band has just announced a weekly Wednesday night residency at Manhattan West’s spectacular new variety venue Midnight Theatre .

With a rotation of the best musicians in the world, the Mingus Big Band celebrates the music of legendary composer and virtuoso bassist Charles Mingus, now in his centennial year. Founded in 1991 by the late Sue Mingus, the group features new arrangements of Mingus compositions that encourage deep explorations and ideations of his music, as well as individual artistic expression in a dynamic ensemble. Their new album, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, was released in October 2022.

The shows begin Wednesdays Starting October 26 @ 7pm (Doors 6pm) & 9:30pm (Doors 9pm)

So head to the Midnight Theatre at 75 Manhattan West Plaza