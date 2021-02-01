MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Miranda’s Corner: How to Properly Apply Moisturizer on Your Face

Miranda has the best household tips I know. She is also an actress, a healer, an animal lover and a supporter of artists no matter their age. Miranda’s tip for keeping flowers fresh and miracle secret for saving your burnt pots fresh helped a lot of readers.

Prior to applying moisturizer, steam your face. In a boiling pot of water add eucalyptus and lavender oil and breathe in the aroma. Not only does this open up your pores but opens up your lungs, air passages and brings many other benefits to use.

lavender is a multipurpose oil. It is purported to have anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antidepressant, antiseptic, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, as well as detoxifying and sedative effects.

You can also use eucalyptus oil in a warm bath or shower. To do so, add two to three drops of the essential oil to your bath just before getting in. If you’re taking a shower, place two to three drops of the essential oil onto a wet washcloth. When the warm water of the shower heats the washcloth, the vaporized oil is released.

When finished steaming, take a cool washcloth to your face a apply lotion to your jaw line and neck in an upward motion. Use the back of your hands for a better stroke. As you move up your face use your finger tips. Not only will this technique get your face covered, but it is like a mini massage to awaken the skin or get you to sleep.

My favorite moisturizers is Vaseline. Let it sit and then take a hot wash cloth and let the Vaseline melt. You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars for moisturizer’s. I also like Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Moisturizer, which I also use during the day.

