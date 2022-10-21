MJ is Offering a Halloween Surprise

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain announced today that MJ will celebrate Halloween with a special performance on Monday, October 31st at 7:00PM. Immediately following the performance, audience members will get to witness a thrilling, never-before-seen, one-night-only finale performance from Tony Award winner Myles Frost and the cast. Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes to the performance.

“For me, ‘Thriller’ has always been the pinnacle of Halloween. Growing up as a Michael Jackson fan I couldn’t imagine a Halloween without it,” said Frost. “That being said, this year we’re going to make Halloween extra special in a way that only MJ can. You better get ready for a spooky good time! Trust me – you won’t want to miss this!”

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.

Tickets are available at the Neil Simon box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.