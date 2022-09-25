Mollusca Creates Foodie Magic in Meatpacking District

Mollusca this season is not to be missed. The sophisticated seafood restaurant with influences from around the world, formed in partnership between Alpina Hospitality Group and Eric Agababayev, is a magical foodie destination.
Mollusca’s Brand Chef Gianmaria Sapia has created an amazing menu for New York that showcases 35 unique varieties of mussel sauces including Cacio e Pepe; Salted Caramel and Popcorn; Peanut Butter; and Condensed milk and wasabi. The restaurant also includes a raw bar, Pasta and Risotto course— as a nod to Chef Gianmaria’s Italian heritage—and seafood-focused main courses, as well as a high-end cocktail bar and extensive wine and craft beer selections.
The menu begins with an extensive raw bar selection showcasing Italian crudos: Tuna Crudo, tuna in salsa tonnato; Salmon Crudo, king salmon and fresh mango seasoned with salt and pepper in an Asian-inspired sauce. Additionally, the raw bar will serve Hand Rolls in two varieties: Classic Rolls, including Hamachi and Toro; and Chef Rolls, made with imaginative twists like Salmon marinated in caviar cream with a dash of pecorino, topped with salmon roe and tobiko; Tuna with blueberry goat cheese; and Scallop, with pear parmesan cream and fresh truffles. Other raw bar selections will include Sashimi, Oysters and Shrimp chilled on ice, Tartare, and Tataki.
Main courses consist of Grilled Octopus with a Greek salad, feta mousse, sous vide leeks, and leek purée; a surf and turf option consisting of Wagyu filet in cacio e pepe sauce with a lobster tail in lobster bisque, served with a cherry tomato salad; and Branzino, served in Chef Gianmaria’s take on all’acqua pazza with roasted tomatoes and jalapeño dressing.
Desserts are equally impressive, Crème Brûlée with seasonal berries; Profiterole, cream puffs filled with pâtissier cream, condensed milk, and vanilla ice cream; and a classic Italian Tiramisu.
LOCATION: 1 Little West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
WEBSITE: molluscanyc.com
PHONE: 212-970-1818
HOURS:
Monday – Thursday: 11am – 12am Friday: 11am – 1am
Saturday: 10am – 1am
Sunday: 10am – 12am
Google+
YouTube
RSS