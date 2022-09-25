Mollusca Creates Foodie Magic in Meatpacking District

The menu begins with an extensive raw bar selection showcasing Italian crudos: Tuna Crudo, tuna in salsa tonnato; Salmon Crudo, king salmon and fresh mango seasoned with salt and pepper in an Asian-inspired sauce. Additionally, the raw bar will serve Hand Rolls in two varieties: Classic Rolls, including Hamachi and Toro; and Chef Rolls, made with imaginative twists like Salmon marinated in caviar cream with a dash of pecorino, topped with salmon roe and tobiko; Tuna with blueberry goat cheese; and Scallop, with pear parmesan cream and fresh truffles. Other raw bar selections will include Sashimi, Oysters and Shrimp chilled on ice, Tartare, and Tataki.