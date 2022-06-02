A collaboration between MoMA and the LEGO Group that reimagines one of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous paintings.



Designed by Truman Cheng, a 25-year-old LEGO® Ideas fan, this set lets you recreate Van Gogh’s The Starry Night as a 3D depiction using LEGO bricks. In homage to Van Gogh, the set also includes a minifigure of the artist, which depicts him painting the scene. This intricate set can be displayed standing or on your wall.



Acquired by MoMA in 1941, The Starry Night (1889) was the first artwork by Van Gogh to enter a New York museum collection, and it continues to be a visitor favorite in the Museum’s galleries.

Create Your Own Starry Night LEGO® Minibuild Event Museum Store, Adjacent to the Museum lobby

June 5 Drop in between 11am–2pm

June 19 Drop in between 11am–2pm

MoMA Design Store, Soho 81 Spring Street June 12 Drop in between 11am–2pm June 26 Drop in between 11am–2pm