MoMA Sets Opening Date

MoMA is back, with free access to the Museum through September 27 made possible by UNIQLO, our proud partner since 2013.

You’ll be greeted by a special installation of the late designer Milton Glaser’s iconic I ❤ NY in the lobby. Conceived during New York City’s financial crisis of 1975, Glaser’s design has become a symbol of hope and enduring love for the city and New York State for more than 40 years.

MoMA has made some changes, so we can stay safe together. Entry is by advance timed ticket only. Their first week is sold out, but a new batch of tickets will be available tomorrow, August 28, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets must be reserved online and will not be available at the Museum. Members get priority access and don’t need to book in advance—an allocation of timed tickets is reserved for members each hour, and guest privileges apply.

Learn more about their safety policy and what’s on view.

Plan your visit today.