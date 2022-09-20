Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience Is Coming To New York

Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience has announced its U.S. premiere in New York City beginning November 1, 2022 with an official opening set for Friday, November 4. Taking over the grand and historic Seamen’s Bank Building at 30 Wall Street, in the heart of New York’s Financial District, the limited engagement will continue through January 8, 2023. Tickets are on-sale now.

Monet’s Garden thrusts visitors into a multi-sensory and multimedia voyage that reveals the inspiration and history behind some of the world’s greatest masterpieces. Employing an unprecedented range of visual, phonic and olfactory stimuli, this enchanting exhibition provides complete and total immersion into the work and world of Claude Monet (1840-1926).

“Bringing this experience to the cultural capital of North America makes us extremely proud and is an honor. We have found the ideal space in which to blend history and technology, urbanism and nature. We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors to New Yorkers and visitors alike,” said Dr. Nepomuk Schessl of Alegria Konzert GmbH and producer of the exhibition.

“This exhibition welcomes all demographics and has no language barriers, making the diverse city of New York the ideal home for Monet’s Garden. Whether you’re a Claude Monet scholar or this is your first exposure to his work, this exhibit will deliver thrilling new layers of understanding about one of the true visual genius of the 20th century,” said Roman Beranek, Creative Director.

Visitors are guided through experiential galleries, each providing fresh perspectives on Monet’s life and new experiences of his cherished masterpieces.

The exhibition is enhanced by aromas of lavender wafting in the air and the romanticism of classical music to serenade visitors with an educational and enlightening multi-language narration in The Showroom. This multi-sensory culmination has never before been presented by a past immersive experience in New York.

The experience begins where Monet, “The Founder of Impressionism”, created his great works. The term “Impressionism” is derived from the title of Monet‘s painting Impression, soleil levant, exhibited in the 1874 (“exhibition of rejects”), initiated by Monet. The experience includes the staging of Monet’s bridge and world-famous garden landscape in Giverny, Normandy.

The water lily paintings, the towering culmination of Monet’s creative work, are presented as the finale of the experience. The entire room transforms into a gigantic water lily pond, creating placing visitors right in the center of an infinite dreamscape.

The result is a complete immersion into Monet’s paintings, and also in his perceptions, techniques and ways of conceiving his art. Monet’s central themes of light, shadow, wind, and the element of water as a reflective surface are integrated and woven into visual poetry with the use of state-of-the-art technology.

The concept for Monet’s Garden was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG in cooperation with Alegria Konzert GmbH. With concurrent exhibitions in Berlin, Zurich and Mülheim, there are upcoming European engagements in in Vienna, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, and London. A U.S. national tour for Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience will be planned for 2023.

The narration is available for patrons in English, Spanish, French, Chinese (Mandarin) and Japanese.

EXHIBITION HOURS

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the exhibition are on-sale now at www.monetsgarden.venuetix.com.

Tickets range in price from $25 for kids, $28 for students, to $45 for VIP Flex tickets, which comes with priority access, flexible admission. Basic timed tickets begin at $33.00.