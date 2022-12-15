Retirement is supposed to be the time when you can relax, travel, spend quality time with family, pursue hobbies, and enjoy life. Yet, many retirees struggle financially due to poor spending habits. How can they manage their finances better?

Retirement isn’t always relaxing or fun. Most Americans retire with little savings and high debt loads. In fact, over 50 percent of retirees live below the poverty line. This means only half of them even have enough money saved to last 15 years.

Money Management Tips for Retirees

Financial experts recommend saving at least 20% of your income during retirement. If you want to increase your savings rate, consider using these four financial management strategies:

1. Automate your withdrawals

Automated withdrawal allows you to take out a certain amount from your account every month without having to worry about it. This way, you won’t miss any payments until your account reaches zero. It’s easy to set up an automatic withdrawal through online banking services such as Quicken® Online Banking. You could also use a service like Automatic Fund Transfer Service (AFTS).

2. Learn how to budget

Budgeting helps you understand exactly what you are spending. It lets you know if you're on track to meet your goals or whether you need to cut back. Start by creating a monthly budget based on your current expenses. Then add in extra items that aren't usually included such as clothing, entertainment, insurance, and other unexpected purchases.

3. Pay off debts

If you don’t pay all your bills on time, you’ll run into late fees and interest charges. The more debt you carry around, the harder it will be to save. So get rid of unnecessary debt first before you start saving. Consider consolidating your loans. For example, you may be able to combine several credit cards into one low-interest loan.

4. Find ways to earn more

If you can, try working part-time while you’re retired. Or look into starting a side business that doesn’t require much capital investment. This way, you can still make some money without worrying about being laid off.