Montauk Film Festival Talking with Peter Hamblin

Peter Hamblin, a South African Independent film aficionado. “As film makers we get so excited about our ideas, we believe that they are unique and we strive forward with blind optimism, only for someone to turn around and withdraw funds or want to change the direction all together. Films end up not being made, but every now and then with persistence and a little dumb luck someone says “yes”, which is that grain of hope we all cling to. I like to entertain with film, keep people on the edge of their seats, keep them guessing exploring where the story is going to go. Fiction allows for endless possibilities and provides the opportunity to push boundaries. Pushing those boundaries and taking risks is at the heart of what I do.

T2C Talked with this innovative talent.

“Sweet Adventure” is a film about adventure, travel, friendship, and great waves. Set in El Salvador this film follows a surfer who by the time the film is finished you know.

Margarita Parlionas, Paul Hamblin and Suzanna

 

