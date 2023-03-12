Events
More Announcements: T2C Brings On The Mayor of Times Square…Eli Marcus
Eli Marcus is the Executive Director of NYC’s largest circulation Visitor Magazine, City Guide, where he holds the distinction of affectionately being known as “The Mayor of Times Square” for his tenure as the longest serving hospitality professional in all of NYC.
Broadway Producer Ken Davenport first gave Eli this nickname awhile back after observing that Eli was seemingly everywhere, all the time in Times Square!
Jay Leno, while probably ad-libbing his cue cards, then gave Eli the title “Mr. New York City” on a classic New York centric episode of his game show “You Bet Your Life.”
Eli is also the inspirational host of The Motivation Show podcast (ranked in the top 1% of podcasts in the world by Listen Notes) where he interviews famous Motivational Speakers, Celebrities, NY Times Best Selling Authors, Health Experts, Mega-Successful Entrepreneurs & more! As the former CEO of The Seminar Center in NYC, he produced over 2,500 NYC events for a Who’s Who of Celebs, best-selling book authors, experts, etc. They included: Michael Jackson at Carnegie Hall, Mark Victor Hansen, Iyanla Vanzant, Davy Jones, Les Brown, Don Miguel Ruiz, Judy Collins & hundreds more.
Look for Eli’s first column starting Monday with Broadway producer Hunter Arnold.
Events
Did You Set Your Clock Forward? Daylight Saving Time Begins Today
The official time change will take place at 2 a.m. this morning, with clocks jumping forward to 3 a.m. to observe daylight saving time.
Under provisions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which amended the Uniform Time Act of 1966, daylight saving time begins every year on the second Sunday in March. That time change will remain in effect until the first Sunday in November, under the law.
The change will push sunset to nearly 7 p.m., a barrier that will be broken on St. Patrick’s Day next week, according to officials. While we’ll see more hours of daylight, that’ll come with a tradeoff – one less hour of sleep.
Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on November 5, 2023, for “fall back.”
Events
NYY Steak a Place To Revisit
Eli Marcus and City Guide led an event last night at NYY Steak, located inside the Hard Rock Hotel at 159 W 48 Street from 5:30 – 7:30.
The inside of the restaurant is reminiscent of an upscale Mickey Mantle’s for the Yankees. The design highlights include Mozambique wood walls, antique bronze mirrored ceilings, and a custom signature wall with autographs from 86 legendary Yankees players.
We were served Bodyguard Chardonnay, a cabernet and a Champagne.
and a signature cocktail drink called
For passed hors d’oeuvres,
NYY Steak has power lunches for $38 and a Pre Theatre for $49 with a thrilling three course meal with steak. Gin and Jazz Wednesday through Friday 6-9 and every Thursday from 6-9 the sounds of Motown.
Thank-you Eli Marcus and City Guide for a wonderful evening. T2C is looking forward to returning.
NYY Steak is located at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 159 West 48th Street
Events
Ice Theatre of New York, Inc ® Presents The New Works and Young Artists Series at LeFrak Center
