More Announcements: T2C Brings On The Mayor of Times Square…Eli Marcus

Eli Marcus is the Executive Director of NYC’s largest circulation Visitor Magazine, City Guide, where he holds the distinction of affectionately being known as “The Mayor of Times Square” for his tenure as the longest serving hospitality professional in all of NYC.

Broadway Producer Ken Davenport first gave Eli this nickname awhile back after observing that Eli was seemingly everywhere, all the time in Times Square!

Jay Leno, while probably ad-libbing his cue cards, then gave Eli the title “Mr. New York City” on a classic New York centric episode of his game show “You Bet Your Life.”

Eli is also the inspirational host of The Motivation Show podcast (ranked in the top 1% of podcasts in the world by Listen Notes) where he interviews famous Motivational Speakers, Celebrities, NY Times Best Selling Authors, Health Experts, Mega-Successful Entrepreneurs & more! As the former CEO of The Seminar Center in NYC, he produced over 2,500 NYC events for a Who’s Who of Celebs, best-selling book authors, experts, etc. They included: Michael Jackson at Carnegie Hall, Mark Victor Hansen, Iyanla Vanzant, Davy Jones, Les Brown, Don Miguel Ruiz, Judy Collins & hundreds more.

Look for Eli’s first column starting Monday with Broadway producer Hunter Arnold.