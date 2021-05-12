MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
More Broadway Openings Scheduled

HamiltonWicked and The Lion King 23all have tickets for sale. These three musicals, are all in houses owned by the Nederlander Organization, and will open on September 14, along with Chicago which we reported this morning.

Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, announce that Best Musical Tony Award nominee TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will reopen at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, tickets for TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.

Directed by Tony nominee Phyllida Lloyd and written by Tony nominees Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Tony nominee Anthony van Laast.

Full casting will be announced shortly.

Alice Childress’s Trouble in Mind will begin previews at the American Airlines Theatre October 29, with an opening November 18th.

Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing, will now begin previews at the American Airlines Theatre on March 18, 2022, with an opening night April 10.

Then expect an all female version of  1776, directed by Diane Paulus and Jeffrey L. Page, will play the American Airlines Theatre in fall 2022. 

Expect more announcements.

