More on The Javits Center Hospitals and Keeping the Community Informed

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo tours construction of temporary FEMA hospital at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 20, 2020. Photo courtesy of Governor Cuomo/Flickr.

The global COVID-19 pandemic is forcing everyone to change how they interact with the world. With lightning speed, it has dramatically changed our daily routines in every aspect – our lives, our jobs, and our businesses.

Based on where we are in the world, what we’re experiencing is somewhat nuanced. Specific to the NY area, please rest assured that we are listening and monitoring the daily changes.

You likely have seen or heard the news around the Jacob Javits Center functioning as a temporary hospital and distribution center.

While the health of COVID-19 patients is everyone’s primary concern at this time, we also understand the uncertainty this development creates for the NY NOW® Summer Market, scheduled August 8 through 12. It’s too early to understand the exact impact on the event, but we are working with the Javits Center on the next steps and will update you as soon as possible. In addition to NY NOW, there are several events scheduled at the Javits for August, including the New York International Auto Show, a 10-day event.

It’s a time for everyone – and every business – to pivot and give assistance. We are working on ways to help you – our brands, retailers, designers – during this time, so stay tuned. For now, though, let’s all take some time to continue our support for our local retailers. For some ideas, look at our LinkedIn or Instagram posts.

We urge our community to continue to act with compassion and care as we go about our daily business and take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and each other.

To follow the latest updates on how you can protect yourself against the spread of the coronavirus, please visit the Center for Disease Control’s website.