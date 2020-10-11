More Theatre News: Keen After Hours, Broadway For Biden Pep Rally, Spotlight on Plays Series and We The People: America Rocks!

Drama Desk and Obie Award-Winning Keen Company presents Keen After Hours, connecting audiences with luminaries of the theatre – FREE! Every Monday Night at 6:30pm. Up Next: Four Time Oscar Nominee Marsha Mason, Followed by John-Andrew Morrison & Jasminn Johnson, and Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper.

Special Keen After Hours on October 12th: Hear/Now Launch Party with Playwrights Pearl Cleage, Kate Cortesi, finkle, James Anthony Tyler, and Melissa Li & Kit Yan

Together with Broadway for Biden, Broadway’s podcast, The Fabulous Invalid (Jamie DuMont, Rob Russo, Jennifer Simard), Eric Ulloa’s podcast, Do You Hear the People Sing? A Theater Person’s Guide to Saving Democracy, and the Broadway Podcast Network, are excited to announce a very special virtual Broadway For Biden Pep Rally, to be held Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET, only at http://bpn.fm/peprally.

Hosted by playwright and actor Eric Ulloa, the Broadway for Biden Pep Rally will kick off with Broadway luminaries Joel Grey and Donna Murphy and will also include appearances from Harolyn Blackwell, James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Lesli Margherita, Patti Murin, Zachary Prince, Brandon Uranowitz, stage manager Matthew DiCarlo, the one and only Leslie Uggams, and company members from Broadway’s Beetlejuice, Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Dana Steingold, along with NYC City Council member, Democratic Nominee for US Congress, NY-15, Ritchie Torres.

“The lights of Broadway may be dark due to this administration’s failure to control COVID-19, but the passion and activism of the Broadway community shines bright, as we fight for the leadership and change that arrives with a Biden-Harris Administration,” said Host Eric Ulloa. “To kick off the last few weeks before the election, we give you a Broadway Pep Rally to cheer on the future we can’t wait to see arrive when Joe and Kamala take center stage.”

The Broadway for Biden Pep Rally is a rev-up to the final weeks before the November election and is organized to cheer supporters into the last moments of campaign work that will put our best foot forward, ready people with a voting plan, and create ideas for getting as many voters to the polls as possible. The pep rally will also include personal reasons and policy proposals that make the Broadway community all in for Biden.

Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers and theater lovers around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a robust online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting one-of-a-kind events, disseminating information, and amplifying the stories of individuals within the theater world’s diverse community to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year’s election.

Broadway for Biden’s top priority is electing the Biden-Harris ticket this November, and it takes inspiration from the campaign’s motto, “Build back better,” in every action. Since its first event held this summer, the organization has united a staff comprised of more than 50 volunteers from all facets of the theater industry, working collaboratively in a collective vision for a better future for Broadway and America. To learn more, get involved, or to make a donation, visit BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.

Broadway Best Shows announces “Spotlight on Plays Series with seven new plays announced! starring Morgan Freeman, Laurie Metcalf, Phylicia Rashad, John Malkovich, Alan Cumming, Constance Wu, Patti LuPone and many more.

October 20: Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth Starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, Grace Van Patten. Directed by Lila Neugebauer.

October 29: David Mamet’s Race Starring David Alan Grier, Ed O’Neill, Alicia Stith, and Richard Thomas. Directed by Phylicia Rashad.

November 12: David Mamet’s Boston Marriage Starring Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sophia Macy. Directed by David Mamet.

November 19: Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn, Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, Anson Mount. Narrated by Gabriel Ebert. Directed by Danya Taymor. Adapted by Neil LaBute.

December 3: Donald Margulies’ Time Stands Still Starring the Original Broadway Cast: Eric Bogosian, Brian d’Arcy James, Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone. Directed by Daniel Sullivan

December 10: Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue Starring Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, TamberlaPerry, Heather Simms. Directed by Robert O’Hara.

A Benefit for The Actors Fund. All performances at 8pm.

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has mounted a fully staged, socially distanced live production of their hit, Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical, We The People: America Rocks! Filmed live (without an audience) on the Paper Mill Playhouse stage on October 4, and produced in association with Paper Mill Playhouse, the capture will be streamed to families across the country prior to Election Day and made available to schools and theaters through the academic year. The recording will premiere on Stars in the House at 8pm ET on October 24.



Rock out with America’s original “boy band” — The Founding Fathers! Join George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin as they trade in their powdered wigs for power chords to help an ambitious teen. On a quest to win her school election, Dawn cares more about padding her college applications than making her school a better place. With the help of these Fab Four, she discovers that “We the People” have the power to raise a patriotic ruckus and make a difference!

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn, Guys & Dolls West End) and choreographed by Michele Lynch (Dirty Dancing), We The People: America Rocks! features a book by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and songs from Brad Alexander and Kevin Del Aguila (Dog Man: The Musical); Sam Forman and Eli Bolin (Coop); Joe Iconis; Tommy Newman; Adam Overett; Erik Weiner, Mark Weiner, Jordan Allen-Dutton – and a brand-new finale from Douglas Lyons & Ethan Pakchar (Beau).



This recording of We The People: America Rocks! stars Rashidra Scott (Company, Ain’t Too Proud) with Zach Piser (Dear Evan Hanson) as John Adams, Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away) as Thomas Jefferson, Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher) as John Adams, and Dan Rosales (Godspell) as George Washington. The production features lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher), scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Lora LaVon, wigs and hair by Ashley Rae Callahan, music direction by Miriam Daly, orchestrations by Greg Pliska (War Horse). Video capture and editing is by Super Awesome Friends with additional audio mixing by Dan Rudin. Brendan O’Brien was production coordinator and Ryan Juda was COVID compliance officer.