Connect with us

Events

Morning Piece For Yoko Ono (A Happy Birthday Celebration)

Published

1 day ago

on

When your heart is dancing Your mind is bouncing Bounce bounce bounce bounce

~ Yoko Ono

How does one recognize the birthday of an art world and rock’n’roll icon? By having a Happening. By having a dance party to honor their life and work. So, let’s gather to dance in celebration of Yoko Ono’s 90th birthday on Saturday, February 18th, at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Rain or Shine. It’s time for a celebration! It’s time for dancing! It’s time for action.

Say Something Nice About Yoko

In the spirit of Yoko Ono’s “Wish Tree” and as a gift to her, wish tags will be available for you to write your wishes. The wish tags will be collected in a cloth bag, delivered to Studio One, and shared with Yoko. And a limited-edition pocket mirror will be given out on a first-come basis. The pocket mirror will be used at the morning’s Happening when we will move the party to Strawberry Fields and sing “Happy Birthday, Yoko” at the Imagine mosaic.

Bring your bells to ring! Bring your signage to hold high. Bring your balloons and flowers. There will be performers to entertain you. Do you want to perform? Let’s sing “Happy birthday, Yoko!” together. Let’s make this dance party filled with energy and love. Let’s dance in celebration of the extraordinary life of Yoko Ono! Let’s dance! Join us!

You may say I’m a dreamer But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us And the world will live as one

~ Yoko Ono & John Lennon

Yoko Ono is an American-Japanese multimedia artist, musician, and peace activist. Known for her involvement in the Fluxus art movement and the culture at large, she has profoundly contributed to visual art, performance, filmmaking, and experimental music since the early 1960s. Born in Tokyo in 1933, Ono moved with her family to New York in the mid-1950s and enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College. Over the next decade, she lived in New York, Tokyo, and London, greatly influencing the international development of Fluxus and Conceptual art.

Yoko Ono’s earliest works, often based on instructions that she communicated to the public in verbal or written form, range from feasible to improbable, often relying upon the reader’s imagination to complete the work. Also known for her marriage to rock musician John Lennon, her collaborations with her late husband boldly communicated her commitment to social justice. And outside the gallery space, Ono has recorded and performed with her avant-garde Plastic Ono Band. She continues to create works that obfuscate the boundaries between art, politics, and society– and, in recent years, she has embraced social media to communicate her artistic and activist messages to broader audiences.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Broadway

What a Night: The Fabulous Heather Headley and The New York Pops

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

There are nights that you are just so happy you were in the audience and last night was one of them, when Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley joined together with The New York Pops. Led by Maestro Steven Reineke, for The New York Pops’ 40th anniversary season, this was a night to remember.

Steven Reineke Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The show was billed as One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley and Carnegie Hall was packed to the rafters with an audience that was thrilled to be there. Starting off the evening in a sparkly blue gown, Ms Headley a cappella melted into “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz as she was joined by The New York Pops.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

In 1997 Ms. Headley was cast in The Lion King and the audience was treated to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

She won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the titular role of Aida. The audience learned why when they were given a snippet of “He Lives In You.”

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

My favorite part of the evening was a mash-up of “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone” from Sondheim’s Into The Woods. Ms Headley recreated her emotionally powerful role as the witch in the Encore’s 2022 production that landed on Broadway. What makes Ms. Headley so great is she is a consummate actress and she feels the song and therefore so does her audience.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Next up was “My House” from Matilda. One of the highlights of the evening was how Ms. Headly shared her love for her family, which spilled out into the audience.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Testing out her vocals without a mic again a cappella in a gospel operatic forte was also a highlight of the evening. Ms. Headley has an incredible range that is perfect in pitch.

Steven Reineke, Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

“I’m Still Hurting” Jason Robert Browns powerful song from The Last Five Years,” had Ms. Headley in tears.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

A medley of “Written In The Stars” from Aida, the title song from “Lost In The Stars” and “Hold On” from The Secret Garden, needed the night.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

One of my favorite songs Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” rousingly opened the second act with The Broadway Inspirational Choir as back-up.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Elton John’s “Your Song”, was a song she sang at Kennedy Center that was a gift to Elton and now the New York Pops audience.

Steven Reineke, Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stunning in a purple ensemble her love for her daughter and how children grow up came through in Toy Story’s “When She Love Me.”

Ron Colvard (Heather Headley’s Musical Director and Piano) Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Pops in full glory followed with “You Got A Friend In Me,” also from Toy Story.

Chris Mann Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ms. Headley was incredibly generous and gave Chris Mann, a singer who placed fourth on the second season of  The Voice in 2012 a chance to shine. Mann toured inThe Phantom of the Opera, as the Phantom and recreated “Music of The Night”.

Heather Headley, Chris Mann Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ms. Headley and Mr. Mann write together in Nashville and “Because You Need Me” is one of their compositions.

Steven Reineke, Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

They then duetted on “Amazing Grace,” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir. It is easy to see why Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. Her low notes were outstanding.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Another Headley composition is a song called “I Wish” about what you wish for your child. The lyrics are exquisite.

Heather Headley, The Broadway Inspirational Choir Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

From Wicked “For Good” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Then the encore…..”Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody,” had Heather getting Carnegie Hall singing and dancing leaving the hall and the audience with a high octane energy spurt. What a way to end the night.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Heather can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, but if you have a chance to see her in person do so.

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Make sure you book your tickets for The Marvelous Marilyn Maye and The New York Pops on March 24th and get your tickets now The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala May 1st. This One’s For You: The Music Of Barry Manilow will feature Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, and more to be announced. Do not miss out on another night to remember.

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Heather Headley and her son John David Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Brian Musso, Hannah Headley and Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ron Colvard, Heather Headley, Steven Reineke and Chris Mann Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Heather Headley and Chris Mann Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Eric Gabbard, Heather Headley and Steven Reineke Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ron Colvard, Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

 Jamie deRoy and David Zippel Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway Inspirational Voices- Darryl Jordan, Paul Ianniello, Danielle Chambers, Jennifer Malenke, Rajané Katurah, Heather Headley, Adee David, Monroe Kent, III, Jenifer Thigpen, Kimberly JaJuan Chris Dilley, Paul Trenier, Christopher Zelno Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Continue Reading

Art

Get Ready For Small is Beautiful Exhibition

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

The ‘Small is Beautiful, Miniature Exhibition is a traveling art show that has already been to Paris and London. Now, starting February 21st at 718 Broadway, the immersive art exhibition with more than 180 miniature works – and 32 featured artists – is making its debut.

The exhibition highlights contemporary works, pop culture, historic museum replicas and original works of art.

After the undisputed success of the #MiniatureArt phenomenon on social networks, the exhibition offers exclusive access to the magical and sometimes unusual worlds of some of the greatest artists in the movement.

“Small is beautiful, Miniature Art” is an incredible journey and a unique experience that offers behind-the-scenes access to small-scale universes full of artistry and poetry, whose only limit is the creative vision of their authors.

The art is created in paint, paper, wood, clay and food. One of the highlights is an origami statue made completely from tiny folds of paper, as well as a Greek statue and the cult classic album cover of the iconic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’

Continue Reading

Book Reviews

Zoom Night: Actress Nancy Olson Livingston on Sunset Boulevard, Alan Jay Lerner and More

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

Join the Lambs on February 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm for their zoom interview with actress Nancy Olson Livingston on the film “Sunset Boulevard.”

From her childhood in the American Midwest to her Oscar-nominated performance in Sunset Boulevard (1950), actress Nancy Olson Livingston has lived abundantly. In her new memoir, A Front Row Seat, Livingston treats readers to an intimate look into her life as a woman, wife, mother, and actress working and building a life in the last gleaming years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

“If luck is a lady, like the song says, that lady must be Nancy Olson Livingston—an Academy Award–nominated actress (Sunset Boulevard) and muse to her first husband, lyricist Alan Jay Lerner (My Fair Lady), and to the Capitol Record impresario Alan Livingston. Her life has been a banquet. A Front Row Seat is a vivid, illuminating record of all the high-rolling stars of music, film, theatre, and politics who found a seat at her glamorous table.”—John Lahr, theater critic, writer, and author of Notes on a Cowardly Lion: The Biography of Bert Lahr.

Beginning with her childhood, readers walk with Livingston through the pivotal moments of her life. As a student at UCLA, she is signed by Paramount and packs in a series of roles including several films with William Holden. One of those films becomes Sunset Boulevard for which she receives an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In her early 20’s Livingston exchanges her title of leading lady for that of wife and muse to composer Alan J. Lerner, with whom she has two daughters. But when that marriage dissolves, Livingston returns to the screen costarring in films such as Pollyannaand The Absent-Minded Professor.

After a stint on Broadway, she marries Alan Livingston, head of Columbia Records, and together they host the likes of up-and-coming talents such as The Beatles and help raise the cultural bar in Los Angeles. With her husband by her side, Livingston later trades her work on Hollywood’s center stage for a life behind the scenes. She contributes her time and resources to organizations such as The Blue Ribbon where she works as a patron for children and women in the realm of art education.

Lamb Foster Hirsch will be interviewing. Hirsch is a film historian and professor at Brooklyn College, and author of numerous books on film and theater.

Lamb Magda Katz is the collie.

RSVP@The-Lambs.org

Continue Reading
Advertisement pf_06-2

Trending

Copyright © 2023 Times Square Chronicles

Times Square Chronicles