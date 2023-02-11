Events
Morning Piece For Yoko Ono (A Happy Birthday Celebration)
When your heart is dancing Your mind is bouncing Bounce bounce bounce bounce
~ Yoko Ono
How does one recognize the birthday of an art world and rock’n’roll icon? By having a Happening. By having a dance party to honor their life and work. So, let’s gather to dance in celebration of Yoko Ono’s 90th birthday on Saturday, February 18th, at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Rain or Shine. It’s time for a celebration! It’s time for dancing! It’s time for action.
Say Something Nice About Yoko
In the spirit of Yoko Ono’s “Wish Tree” and as a gift to her, wish tags will be available for you to write your wishes. The wish tags will be collected in a cloth bag, delivered to Studio One, and shared with Yoko. And a limited-edition pocket mirror will be given out on a first-come basis. The pocket mirror will be used at the morning’s Happening when we will move the party to Strawberry Fields and sing “Happy Birthday, Yoko” at the Imagine mosaic.
Bring your bells to ring! Bring your signage to hold high. Bring your balloons and flowers. There will be performers to entertain you. Do you want to perform? Let’s sing “Happy birthday, Yoko!” together. Let’s make this dance party filled with energy and love. Let’s dance in celebration of the extraordinary life of Yoko Ono! Let’s dance! Join us!
You may say I’m a dreamer But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us And the world will live as one
~ Yoko Ono & John Lennon
Yoko Ono is an American-Japanese multimedia artist, musician, and peace activist. Known for her involvement in the Fluxus art movement and the culture at large, she has profoundly contributed to visual art, performance, filmmaking, and experimental music since the early 1960s. Born in Tokyo in 1933, Ono moved with her family to New York in the mid-1950s and enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College. Over the next decade, she lived in New York, Tokyo, and London, greatly influencing the international development of Fluxus and Conceptual art.
Yoko Ono’s earliest works, often based on instructions that she communicated to the public in verbal or written form, range from feasible to improbable, often relying upon the reader’s imagination to complete the work. Also known for her marriage to rock musician John Lennon, her collaborations with her late husband boldly communicated her commitment to social justice. And outside the gallery space, Ono has recorded and performed with her avant-garde Plastic Ono Band. She continues to create works that obfuscate the boundaries between art, politics, and society– and, in recent years, she has embraced social media to communicate her artistic and activist messages to broader audiences.
Broadway
What a Night: The Fabulous Heather Headley and The New York Pops
There are nights that you are just so happy you were in the audience and last night was one of them, when Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley joined together with The New York Pops. Led by Maestro Steven Reineke, for The New York Pops’ 40th anniversary season, this was a night to remember.
The show was billed as One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley and Carnegie Hall was packed to the rafters with an audience that was thrilled to be there. Starting off the evening in a sparkly blue gown, Ms Headley a cappella melted into “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz as she was joined by The New York Pops.
In 1997 Ms. Headley was cast in The Lion King and the audience was treated to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”
She won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the titular role of Aida. The audience learned why when they were given a snippet of “He Lives In You.”
My favorite part of the evening was a mash-up of “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone” from Sondheim’s Into The Woods. Ms Headley recreated her emotionally powerful role as the witch in the Encore’s 2022 production that landed on Broadway. What makes Ms. Headley so great is she is a consummate actress and she feels the song and therefore so does her audience.
Next up was “My House” from Matilda. One of the highlights of the evening was how Ms. Headly shared her love for her family, which spilled out into the audience.
Testing out her vocals without a mic again a cappella in a gospel operatic forte was also a highlight of the evening. Ms. Headley has an incredible range that is perfect in pitch.
“I’m Still Hurting” Jason Robert Browns powerful song from The Last Five Years,” had Ms. Headley in tears.
A medley of “Written In The Stars” from Aida, the title song from “Lost In The Stars” and “Hold On” from The Secret Garden, needed the night.
One of my favorite songs Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” rousingly opened the second act with The Broadway Inspirational Choir as back-up.
Elton John’s “Your Song”, was a song she sang at Kennedy Center that was a gift to Elton and now the New York Pops audience.
Stunning in a purple ensemble her love for her daughter and how children grow up came through in Toy Story’s “When She Love Me.”
The Pops in full glory followed with “You Got A Friend In Me,” also from Toy Story.
Ms. Headley was incredibly generous and gave Chris Mann, a singer who placed fourth on the second season of The Voice in 2012 a chance to shine. Mann toured inThe Phantom of the Opera, as the Phantom and recreated “Music of The Night”.
Ms. Headley and Mr. Mann write together in Nashville and “Because You Need Me” is one of their compositions.
They then duetted on “Amazing Grace,” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir. It is easy to see why Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. Her low notes were outstanding.
Another Headley composition is a song called “I Wish” about what you wish for your child. The lyrics are exquisite.
From Wicked “For Good” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir.
Then the encore…..”Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody,” had Heather getting Carnegie Hall singing and dancing leaving the hall and the audience with a high octane energy spurt. What a way to end the night.
Heather can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, but if you have a chance to see her in person do so.
Make sure you book your tickets for The Marvelous Marilyn Maye and The New York Pops on March 24th and get your tickets now The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala May 1st. This One’s For You: The Music Of Barry Manilow will feature Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, and more to be announced. Do not miss out on another night to remember.
Art
Get Ready For Small is Beautiful Exhibition
The ‘Small is Beautiful, Miniature Exhibition is a traveling art show that has already been to Paris and London. Now, starting February 21st at 718 Broadway, the immersive art exhibition with more than 180 miniature works – and 32 featured artists – is making its debut.
The exhibition highlights contemporary works, pop culture, historic museum replicas and original works of art.
After the undisputed success of the #MiniatureArt phenomenon on social networks, the exhibition offers exclusive access to the magical and sometimes unusual worlds of some of the greatest artists in the movement.
“Small is beautiful, Miniature Art” is an incredible journey and a unique experience that offers behind-the-scenes access to small-scale universes full of artistry and poetry, whose only limit is the creative vision of their authors.
The art is created in paint, paper, wood, clay and food. One of the highlights is an origami statue made completely from tiny folds of paper, as well as a Greek statue and the cult classic album cover of the iconic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’
Book Reviews
Zoom Night: Actress Nancy Olson Livingston on Sunset Boulevard, Alan Jay Lerner and More
Join the Lambs on February 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm for their zoom interview with actress Nancy Olson Livingston on the film “Sunset Boulevard.”
From her childhood in the American Midwest to her Oscar-nominated performance in Sunset Boulevard (1950), actress Nancy Olson Livingston has lived abundantly. In her new memoir, A Front Row Seat, Livingston treats readers to an intimate look into her life as a woman, wife, mother, and actress working and building a life in the last gleaming years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Trending
-
Events5 years ago
Romantic and Meaningful Love Quotes For Her To Help Win Her Heart
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business1 year ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Health3 years ago
Understanding The Background of Kratom
-
Health3 years ago
10 Reasons Why Coca Cola Is Bad For Your Health
-
Health4 years ago
5 Foods to Avoid if You Want a Flatter Stomach
-
News2 years ago
What Every American Should Know: Washington DC
-
Broadway3 years ago
BroadwayCon’s First Look
-
Entertainment3 years ago
WWE Superstars Who are Poor and Those Who Are Rich
-
Health3 years ago
Why are Smokers Turning from Cigarettes to the Best CBD Vape