Morning Sun Or Between Life and Death

Edie Falco, Blair Brown and Marin Ireland all in the same play, what’s not to like?

The show Morning Sun, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a memory play about someone who never did anything out of the ordinary.

Edie Falco is Charlotte “Charley” McBride. Her mother (Blair Brown) bought an apartment on 11th street and both Charley, her mother, and her daughter (Ireland) live there.

The show takes us back in Charley’s life as she teeters between life and death for 90 minutes.

The highlights of her life are having her daughter out of wedlock with a one night stand and working as a receptionist at St. Vincent’s Hospital during the AIDS crisis. All three are alcoholics, have very little aspirations or dreams. Personally I don’t find ordinary lives worth spending 90 minutes with.

All three play Charley’s father, uncle, her childhood friend Casey, Brian her abusive boyfriend for 10 years, the man she ends up with Eddy the community activist Jane Jacobs, and a hotel desk clerk named Shakil and the narrator. The play is sometimes hard to follow because of this, though these actresses are at the top of their game and worth watching.

The title comes from Edward Hopper’s painting “Morning Sun,” but it is really about the end of someones life as they live through their memories and choices.

The set by dots, the costumes by Kaye Voyce and lighting by Lap Chi Chi are all lackluster.

The direction by Lila Neugebauer is confusing, the sound by Lee Kennedy and Daniel Kluger is painstaking.

Despite all this it is a treat to watch these actress play off each other and find what little layers there are within this piece.

Morning Sun: Manhattan Theater Club, 131 W 55th St. through December 19th

