Off Broadway

Morning’s At Seven Starry Cast Comes To Off Broadway For a 12-week engagement

Morning’s At Seven, Paul Osborn’s treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!Uncommon Women and Others),

Judith Ivey

two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly, The Heiress) 

Dan Lauria

Dan Lauria (Lombardi,A Christmas Story The Musical, TV’s “The Wonder Years”)

Patty McCormack 

Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon)

 Tony Roberts 

two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Annie Hall), Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (PippinChildren of a Lesser God), Keri Safran(Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page). Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), 

Since its premiere, Broadway has seen two stellar revivals of Morning’s At Seven. A 1980 production with Nancy Marchand, Maureen O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Wilson and Teressa Wright won the Tony Award for Reproduction of a Play or Musical. Another Tony-nominated Broadway production, presented by Lincoln Center Theatre and directed by Daniel Sullivan in 2002, featured Elizabeth Franz, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Piper Laurie, Christopher Lloyd, Estelle Parsons and Frances Sternhagen.Throughout its history, Morning’s At Seven has been showered with critical praise. Among the countless raves for the play, Ben Brantley of The New York Timeshailed “Morning’s At Seven surprises Manhattan theatergoers every time it comes around. It’s rare that a Broadway comedy seduces by stealth. The discreet miracle of Mr. Osborn’s writing is in the shadows he weaves into the sunniest exchanges.” In his Variety review, Charles Isherwood wrote “the play’s pleasures are durable ones, and it affords a cast of veterans a chance to display their gifts. Osborn’s writing is infused with clear-sighted but sympathetic wisdom.

Morning’s At Seven will play a strictly limited 12-week engagement, October 20 – January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement’s, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4. For tickets and information, visit MorningsAt7.com or Telecharge.com.

Off Broadway

