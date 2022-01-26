Most Popular Gaming Genres for 2022

2021 was another bumper year for the gaming world, and 2022 promises more action in the form of dazzling new releases and some much longed-for sequels yet. There will doubtless be a few surprises along the way, but some genres look set to perform particularly well this year. Here’s a rundown of what to expect.

#1 Open world

The open world is a gaming trend that has never really gone away. Skyrim proved how popular open worlds could be, a fact borne out as the game seems to undergo an endless cycle of re-releases. More pertinently, expect to see a lot of Breath of the Wild look-a-likes. The first Breath of the Wild changed the gaming world back in 2017, and its upcoming sequel is bound to have a similarly seismic effect on the industry. This will, of course, lead to imitations, and there are already a few in the works. Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends, and Sonic Frontiers all draw heavily on the open-world Zelda formula, so this is surely a genre that will be massive.

#2 Superhero games

In much the same way that superheroes have taken over the movie screens, they’re set to have a similarly dominant year on consoles. There’s no shortage of superhero games available already, ranging from the Spiderman series to Batman, but more are on their way. Gotham Knights is sure to make a splash, as is Suicide Squad and Midnight’s Sun. The fact that these titles are all fully licensed ensures that they’ll make a massive impact. Interestingly, developers are looking beyond the traditional superhero action game and turning their attention to co-op and even role-playing creations.

#3 Online casinos

The popularity of online casinos soared in 2021, just as it did in 2020 and the years before that. The advantages of playing casino games online are clear. A virtual casino can simply offer a wider selection of games than a high street alternative. There’s no physical space constraint, so at an online casino like Spin Palace, you can reasonably expect to find thousands of online slots in one place alongside classic table games and even live action. Being able to play against dealers and other players online has boosted the popularity of online casinos still further, so this is a genre to keep an eye on.

#4 The retro classic

Nostalgia is a powerful force, and nowhere is that more true than within the gaming industry. Players love to revisit the games of their childhood, which receive a graphical boost on a more powerful console. This is a proven formula for success, with most of the Final Fantasy series, the Resident Evils and even the early Pokemon games given makeovers and re-released. That trend will continue into 2022, but other titles like Cruelty Squad, Dusk and Amid Evil suggest that there’s value in more than just releasing older titles. These games are all brand new, but they feature retro, low res graphics. Retro games are massively popular and, although it might seem counterintuitive, the more powerful consoles become, the more gamers crave a dose of nostalgia.