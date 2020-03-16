Every once in a while there comes a very innovative movie that just blows your mind. Most of the time, these movies are indie films, which is quite surprising. In the list, we feature the most successful indie films that we really thought were brave and creative. Make sure to find some time in between your us online casinos gaming breaks to watch any one of these films. We promise that you are really going to have a good time.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

This all-time classic movie was so chilling, so much that it created a lot of fans who fell in love with it. The film explores the real-life of Ed Gein, who was a serial killer. About $140,000 was used to shoot this film and the results with pretty amazing. People loved it and it gained a lot of fans from all around the world to this day, and it stays one of the most-watched horror films of all time.

The Passion Of The Christ (2004)

This R-rated film made about $320 million at the box office. This was quite a huge number, which surprised a lot of people. This is because the distributors, at first, would not market it properly because the subject was quite controversial. In the end, Gibson’s vision paid off and this film is one of the most controversial yet most-watched movies of all time.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

This movie was on everyone's lips for quite a long long time. It's not really one of the scariest movies ever to be made, but it created a lot of hype. Approximately $35,000 was used to make the movie and three leads improvised throughout the whole movie. Not much was done in the movie but trust us when we say it actually scared a lot of people all around the world.