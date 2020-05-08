Mother’s Day Delights

The current state of the world has taught us many things. One of the most important is to show appreciation for our loved ones.

This Mother’s Day marks a special time in our lives and is to be noted with a special present. Give the wonderful woman in your life these precious gifts to show your love.

For the mother who adores scents try LAFCO’s Spring Gift Set Duo ($80). One word describes this box set – incredible. Comes in the brand’s best-selling fragrances, which include The Floral Set that features Duchess Peony and Star Magnolial; while The Herbal Set features Rosemary Eucalyptus and Chamomile Lavender.

The home to the home office will be full of bliss as the scents fill the air and bring forth gorgeous smiles. And to top it off the duos come in a beautiful art deco box decorated with custom floral and greenery prints that will make gift giving easy.

LAFCO’s Classic Reed Diffusers ($48) are world-renowned and always bring joy to an occasion. The company took to heart the demand for a smaller version of the popular reed diffuser and now offers a 6 fl oz. The stunning decorative glass remains the same and will make mom smile for months.

For the mother looking for beauty products look no further than YSL. The iconic brand offers a wide range of outstanding creations. The timeless collection includes TOUCHE ÉCLAT, which women rave about across the planet.

Even with most staying at home now, there is nothing like a glow for a Zoom conference call to make any mom feel special. TOUCHE ÉCLAT 3D ALL OVER GLOW ($48) is an illuminating powder for instant multidimensional glow. The 3D All Over Glow shapes the face using the power of the light, due to duo-pigments to sculpt and add dimension. The effect is mesmerizing and she will love it.

And, to add YSL Beauty’s newest skincare experience is PURE SHOTS SKINCARE ($70 – $88).

In less than a week of use the mom in your life will see amazing results. PURE SHOTS is based on the unique expertise and needs of the modern women’s fast-paced lifestyle. Targeted efficacy is placed in the hands of four serums, a lotion, and a plumper cream sourced from the iconic YSL Ourika Gardens in Morocco. Skin becomes noticeably different and radiates a positive change. Mom will be obsessed with Y SHAPE Serum, which will get her feeling her best and looking divine.

All items can be found online during this challenging time. Get the gift of love today and Happy Mother’s Day.