Mother’s Day Restaurant Ideas in New York City

There is no better way to tell mom that you love her than a perfect reservation this weekend.

Casa Dani is a place that love built and a perfect place for a special lunch. Three time Michelin-Star Chef, Dani García’s newest restaurant is inspired by recipes from his own mama and yours will adore all of the offerings. Located within the newly opened Citizens New York, Casa Dani, translated to “Dani’s House,” serves elevated Southern Spanish comfort food inspired by Chef García’s childhood.

Amali a Mediterranean inspired eatery in Midtown, is serving Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with English pea remoulade, chili, and mint, as well as omelets with Stracchino Cheese, Asparagus, and Wild Mushrooms this Mother’s Day. Special menu items also include a delicious and fragrant Pastry Basket with Croissants, Pan au Chocolate, and fresh sticky Cinnamon Rolls that can be ordered ahead of your meal or to end it on a sweet note.

Jaz, located in Hell’s Kitchen, serves a British interpretation of Northern Indian fare and will be offering a three-course prix-fixe Mother’s Day menu for $45. Highlights from this menu include first course options like: Lasuni Gobi, cauliflower florets batter-fried with garlic sauce; and Onion Bhajia, onions in a spiced gram flour batter. Second course options such as Tandoor Hara Shrimp, jumbo shrimp marinated with fresh mint, coriander, ginger, garlic, herbs, and yogurt. And for dessert, mom can enjoy classic Indian sweets such as Gulab Jamun and kulfi ice cream. To view Jaz’s entire Mother’s Day prix-fix menu, please click here. To pair with this menu, Jaz offers a robust wine program that includes affordable selections by the glass and by the bottle. Jaz will be open on Mother’s Day from 12 pm – 3 pm and for dinner from 5 pm – 11 pm, offering guests the option for both indoor and outdoor dining.

aRoqa, Chelsea’s Michelin-recognized Indian restaurant that specializes in small plates with fanciful presentation and imaginative craft cocktails offers Mother’s Day brunchgoers a unique option with menu items inspired by Indian breakfast like Vada Pav, sliders made of spiced potatoes battered with chickpea flour and served on pav bread with tamarind and mint chutney; and Indian Masala Omelette, onion, tomatoes, green chilies, fresh chopped coriander served with toast and baby potatoes.

Isla & Co. in Williamsburg and Hole in the Wall’s locations in in FiDi (15 Cliff Street), Murray Hill (626 1st Avenue), in Flatiron at Hotel Henri (37 W. 24th Street) and Williamsburg (292 Bedford Avenue) will offer mothers a complimentary mimosa to kick off their meal.

Lamia’s Fish Market in East Village will have elaborate Mother’s Day specials fit for the matriarch of the family. Each mom who visits will get a complimentary welcome cocktail, namely a Mommy’s Poppin Banana Flambe Martini with nutmeg complete with a bubble on top to pop. For dinner, chef, owner and fellow mom Lamia Funti will debut a new menu offering, a Make Your Own Risotto for Two beginning at $42, which will be finished tableside in a giant cheese wheel for the perfect instagrammable moment Mom will love. Each mom will also be entered into a raffle to win prizes like a cooking class for two with Lamia complete with a wine pairing, a paella party for four, and brunch for two.

Bring mom to the just-opened Mollusca in the Meatpacking District to enjoy an elegant seafood-centric menu, including an extensive raw bar and mussels in 35 unique varieties of sauces like Condensed Milk and Wasabi, Banana and M&M’s, and Cacio e Pepe before window-shopping at Hermes and Christian Louboutin, among others. Mollusca’s interior design matches the glamour of the Meatpacking District as hand-blown glass chandeliers anchor the dining room in shapes reminiscent of jellyfish and cast waves eliciting a deep-sea feel. The restaurant is furnished with custom made leather and velvet seating.

Michelin-starred Jungsik, one can treat Mom to a very special Mother’s Day Dinner either by experiencing the signature seven-course menu or enjoying an a la carte experience at the bar that features such staples as Sea Urchin Bibimbap and Iberico conceptualized by Internationally renowned Chef/Owner Jung Sik Yim.

For fashionista moms who love to gaze at stores nearby Rockefeller Center like Bergdorf Goodman, Bulgari, or Saks Fifth Avenue, have a late lunch or Mediterranean dinner at the lovely Limani New York. Open on Mother’s Day from 3 pm – 10 pm, Limani New York’s a la carte menu will be available for those gathering with family and friends. Whole fish selections from Limani New York’s raw bar—like the irresistibly flaky and buttery Branzino, which is encased in salt and served tableside; and the Head-On Carabineiros from Spain—are perfect for sharing with the whole table and serve as healthier, leaner options with beach season right around the corner. The restaurant also offers an extensive global wine list and refreshing, Greek-inspired cocktails like the Mediterranean Mule with Figenza Fig vodka, pomegranate juice, fresh lime juice, topped with ginger beer, and served over ice.

Hortus NYC, the fashion-forward Michelin-recognized Modern Asian restaurant in NoMad has recently released a spring menu that highlights flavors from China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia that will take mom on a culinary journey at an approachable price point. On the restaurant’s second level, Hortus NYC features a hidden garden that creates the perfect environment for Mother’s Day lunch or dinner.

Located just blocks away from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade and Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn Heights, Vineapple Cafe is a bohemian-chic neighborhood restaurant and café that specializes in Italian-leaning New American cuisine and inventive cocktails from husband and wife team Aubrie Therrien and Zac Rubin. For Mother’s Day Dinner, the restaurant will be serving a special Carbonara, fresh pasta tossed with imported guanciale, aged parmesan, spring peas and egg; as well as a cocktail crafted for moms a Fragolini, Grenelle Sparkling Brut Rosé with Housemade Strawberry Syrup, by award-winning Beverage Director Jennifer Sandella (Burger and Lobster, Barter Detroit). Tucked behind Vineapple Cafe is a quaint outdoor garden complete with a hand painted mural that elicits the restaurant’s atmosphere of community.

Noreetuh, the Michelin-recognized Modern Hawaiian restaurant from Chef/Partner Chung Chow (Per Se, Lincoln Restaurant) has something for everyone –especially those who like to try new things such as SPAM and Hawaiian-style fried chicken. Brunch will be served on Mother’s Day from 11:30am to 2:30pm, and the full menu is available. The dishes are well portioned and come at a very approachable price point. Brunch-goes can choose to order meals or use the extensive menu to create a sort of Hawaiian-style tapas experience. noreetuh’s award winning wine list, curated by Managing Partner Jin Ah (Per Se, Jungsik), was recently featured at the Wine Spectator Top-100 Symposium and perfectly complements the cuisine and For those who prefer to bring their own wine, noreetuh will waive its corkage fee on Mother’s Day as the corkage fee is waived every Sunday.

And finally, celebrate Mother’s Day at American Brass on the Water in Long Island City (2-01 50th Ave). American Brass will offer a prix-fixe brunch ($60/person) and dinner ($90/person) on Mother’s Day. The special brunch will include a complimentary pastry basket, choice of mimosa or prosecco, one entree, and classic a la carte sides and oysters, served with a thai chili mignonette. Highlights from the menu include quintessential brunch favorites such as French Toast, Soft scrambled eggs, and Omelets, as well as a Dry Aged Burger, Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Avocado Toast. Dinner will include complimentary sourdough with whipped ricotta and rosemary salt for the table, choice of starter, entree and dessert, as well as a la carte oysters offered. Highlights from the menu include a Hamachi Crudo with jalapeño, “leche de tigre”, cucumber, and ginger-chili aioli and Steak Tartare with crispy sunchoke, smoked egg yolk, and sourdough as starters, Ricotta Cavatelli with nettle pesto, mushrooms, english peas and pine nut and NY Strip Steak with roast garlic, mixed greens, and red wine jus as entrees, as well as Coconut Layer Cake and a Pistachio Tart for dessert.

Happy Mother’s Day!