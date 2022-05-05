MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Mother’s Day Starry Celebrations

We all love Mom.

The stars this week are getting ready for the special day in style.

Soccer superstars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris kicked-off Mother’s Day weekend with a custom wrapped car from Hertz.  To celebrate their second Mother’s Day with daughter Sloane Philips, the couple partnered once again with the Hertz brand.  Not too long ago Hertz helped them mark their first Mother’s Day with a specially wrapped car with Mother’s Day and Soccer Mom messages. They had so much fun with their Mother’s Day ride, that Hertz decided to do it again with a special message that reads “Moms Who Like to Kick It.”

These wrapped vehicles are such a hit that Hertz is making them available to renters who are celebrating a special occasion. Consumers can customize their very own custom “Let’s Go!”vehicle: Hertz Custom Car Wrap Collection

Now this is spicy news. Cholula has tapped new mama and Netflix On My Block star Jessica Marie Garcia to help them spread the love and ramp up the heat.  Today Jessica is presenting beautifully packaged gift baskets to moms to help them cook and enjoy an authentic Día de las Madres brunch complemented by the flavor of Cholula. Best of all – a handful of unsuspecting participants will be offered a free flight home to visit their moms and bring their delicious Día de las Madres dishes to life.

To help families nationwide prep for a delicious Dia de las Madres meal, Cholula will be sharing recipes on social media from May 2-6 and encouraging people to share photos enjoying a Cholula flavor-filled brunch with their mom tagging @CholulaHotSauce with #MotherOfSauce on social media. Posters will be delighted with coupons and other fun treats, courtesy of Cholula.

And don’t forget to share your own Mother’s Day love. Try giving to a charity in her name. Our foundation pick of the week is the Jester & Pharley Phund. A donation of $10 here for Mother’s Day will put a Jester book into the hands of another young person. Every child coping with cancer needs and deserves the smiles a Jester book brings.

Cover art by Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

