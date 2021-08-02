Movies For A Hot August Night

8/6: The Suicide Squad In theaters and HBO Max. In this second installment, the government sends the supervillains to Corto Maltese, where they are sent on a mission to defeat the enemy on a remote island!

Starring: Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Taika Waititi, Joel Kinnaman, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis, Freddie Stroma, Mikaela Hoover, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Mayling Ng.

8/6: Naked Singularity In theaters Aug. 6 and on VOD on Aug. 13. When Casi (a promising public defender in NYC) loses his first case, he finds himself enlisting in a drug heist to beat the system at its own game with a former client.

Starring: John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein, Tim Blake Nelson, and Linda Lavin.

8/8: The Kissing Booth 3, Netflix. While getting ready to head off to college, Elle Evans will have to make a big decision that will change her life.

Starring: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Meganne Young, and Molly Ringwald

8/13: Free Guy. Guy enjoys his regular life until he realizes he’s an NPC (non-player character) living in a video game. He’ll decide to not only be a great guy, but to be the hero!

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

8/13 Respect Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in this biopic about the legendary singer’s rise to stardom.

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Brenda Nicole Moorer, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Kimberly Scott, LeRoy McClain, and Tate Donovan.

8/20: Reminiscence When Nick Bannister (a scientist) develops a way for people to revisit their past, he decides to search for his past love using the technology he built.

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Natalie Martinez, Brett Cullen, and Teri Wyble.

8/20: The Protégé. When Anna is taken in by a legendary assassin named Moody, he trains her to grow up with the same abilities he has developed and becomes a father figure to her. So when he’s brutally killed, Anna vows to avenge his death.

Starring: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Robert Patrick.

8/20: The Night House After her husband’s passing, Beth begins to uncover his secret past in this horror film.

Starring: Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin

8/20: Annette on Amazon. When Henry (a stand-up comedian) and Ann (an opera singer) give birth to their first child, their lives are forever changed.

Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, and Devyn McDowell.

8/20: PAW Patrol: The Movie. Humdinger is the mayor of Adventure City and poses a new threat, causing potential chaos in the city. But with the help of PAW Patrol, Ryder and his amazing heroic friends help to save the city along with dachshund Liberty.

Starring: Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian, Ron Pardo, Iain Armitage, Tyler Perry and Will Brisbin.