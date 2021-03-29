Moving On With Life and Looking At Assisted Living

With time life changes and this is not always a bad thing. As you get older your priorities and outlook can change. Just because you are getting older it does not mean that you have to lose your sense of self or sense of identity. At this stage you may not realize that you are struggling at home, or you may have realized that things are starting to get a bit more difficult and you want to implement change as and when you can. Accepting that you need and want help with those personal and welfare tasks is not a sign of weakness, it is actually a sign of strength. If you have noticed that you are struggling with washing yourself, doing the laundry or with meal preparation and cooking in general then it may be time to start looking at assisted living.

Assisted living may sound daunting but it shouldn’t be. It is personal independent living within a community or village setting, but with the added bonus of having help and support on your doorstep readily available for when you need it the most. Making the move and transition to assisted living does not have to be as difficult as you think. There may be lots of questions you want to ask and lots of information you want to gather to help you make the right decision, and hopefully this article will answer some of those questions.

Why Assisted Living?

You love your life, your independence, and your activities, but you know that you are struggling on your own at home now. To ensure that your life is still as enjoyable as possible you need to seek help and assistance while still retaining your independenceand this is where assisted living comes into play. With assisted living you still get to go out and live your life – you are not in a residential home. You will have your own self-contained living accommodation like you have always had, and on top of this you just have the extra backup and reassurance that help and assistance is in place should you need it. Assisted living is flexible and personal and this is why it suits those who value their independence.

Where Are Villages and Communities Located

There is a misconception that villages and communities are located in the middle of nowhere. This is simply not true, for example, Belmont Village Encino is located in California in the thick of the community and in the bustle of everyday life. When looking at where villages and communities are located it is important to see what is around. If you are used to walking out your front door and having everything within walking distance then you will want to look for a community or village that offers this too. If you have to rely on taxis or public transport to get around and to get to where you want to then your independence may be affected.

Access To Activities and Other Facilities

Lots of villages and communities have access to on-site gyms and restaurants, and some have partnerships with other community based enterprises ensuring that you can still get access to all those things you love. In addition to facilities and activities the village or community you move to may even organize day trips out, which can be beneficial as it gives you the chance to meet new people.

Socializing And Meeting New People

Assisted living gives you the opportunity to be as sociable as you want to be. If you are used to meeting new people, exploring and generally getting out there then assisted living could be right for you as it can provide all of these things. A good provider will ensure that residents have places to meet and congregate, and that they have places to go (should they wish to). Life does not have to stop when you move to an assisted living village or community and it is paramount that you remember this.

What Do You Need To Do Next

Once you have established that assisted living is the right option for you then you need to start applying for a place. Popular villages and communities often have waiting lists in place so the sooner that you make a decision the better the position you will be in. Some providers have a waiting list of up to a year so it is worth getting on the list as soon as possible. A waiting time may benefit you as it may give you the time you need to sort out your financial position. Getting your finances sorted before you move will ensure that you are in the best situation and position possible.

How Do You Pay For Assisted Living – Is Funding Required

Assisted living costs money and how much it costs will depend on which provider or village you choose, and how many facilities it has to offer. You will have to provide funding for your accommodation and how you provide this can vary, so speak to a professional before taking action. For example, you may have to sell your real estate to move to a village, or you may have to offload some stocks and shares to make the move possible. Whatever funding route you take, it is important to know that guidance and advice from professionals will put you in the best position possible for moving.

Moving into assisted living is like starting a new chapter in your life so see it as a new and exciting opportunity. An opportunity to explore a new area, meet new people and take in new surroundings. Assisted living will help give you even more freedom and independence back to your life, so you should start to feel more positive, happy and upbeat which can only be a good thing, so what are you waiting for? Now is the time to start investigating assisted living, and looking at how villages, communities or provides can enhance your quality of life.