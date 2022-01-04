MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Mozart And Figaro In Vienna

Mozart And Figaro In Vienna

The world first heard and saw “The Marriage of Figaro” in Vienna in 1786. The opera considered by many the first and perhaps only perfect opera borne of a staggering collaboration between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte – a Jew, a Priest and a Brothel owner all rolled into one. Da Ponte had been banished from Venice due to his low-rent behavior, and he ended up in Vienna, where he was introduced to Mozart by Mozart’s landlord, a mutual acquaintance of both. Finding each other full of jokes and high-jinks, with Mozart at the helm, the two of them decide to take a banned play by the French writer Beaumarchais, and turn it into the greatest and most beloved opera ever composed.

This is a streamed new musical film.

Airing: Sunday January 9th, 2022 at 8pm

For tickets click here

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 3, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 3, 2022
Read More
Happy 2017, New Years Eve

T2C Wishes You A New Year Of Possibilities

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 1, 2022
Read More

Watch The NYE Celebration Around the World Now and in Times Square Live Starting at 6pm

Suzanna BowlingDecember 31, 2021
Read More

Dale Badway at Bond, Sidney Myer is at Pangea and Parties For NYE

Suzanna BowlingDecember 31, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 29, 2021
Read More

New Year’s Eve Line Up For Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 28, 2021
Read More

The New Year’s Eve Ball Gets 192 Gleaming New Crystals and is Named Gift of Wisdom

Suzanna BowlingDecember 28, 2021
Read More
Times Square Ball Drop

An Open Letter To Mayor de Blasio: Please Don’t Drop The Ball

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More