Mozart And Figaro In Vienna

The world first heard and saw “The Marriage of Figaro” in Vienna in 1786. The opera considered by many the first and perhaps only perfect opera borne of a staggering collaboration between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte – a Jew, a Priest and a Brothel owner all rolled into one. Da Ponte had been banished from Venice due to his low-rent behavior, and he ended up in Vienna, where he was introduced to Mozart by Mozart’s landlord, a mutual acquaintance of both. Finding each other full of jokes and high-jinks, with Mozart at the helm, the two of them decide to take a banned play by the French writer Beaumarchais, and turn it into the greatest and most beloved opera ever composed.

This is a streamed new musical film.

Airing: Sunday January 9th, 2022 at 8pm

For tickets click here