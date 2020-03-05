Mr Toole: We’ve Seen This Play Before

Ryan Spahn, Linda Purl Photo by Ken Howard

A Confederacy of Dunces a novel by John Kennedy Toole reached publication in 1980, eleven years after Toole’s suicide. The novel was published through the efforts of writer Walker Percy (who contributed a foreword) and Toole’s mother, Thelma. The book became a cult classic and earned Toole a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1981. Its central character, Ignatius J. Reilly, is an educated but slothful 30-year-old man living with his mother in the Uptown neighborhood of early-1960s New Orleans who, in his quest for employment, has various adventures with colorful French Quarter characters. Toole wrote the novel in 1963 during his last few months in Puerto Rico.

Playwright Vivian Neuwirth was one of Tooles’ students when he taught literature at St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans. “He was an amazing teacher, he had such theatrical flair.”

Mr. Toole follows the memories of one of Mr. Toole’s students, Lisette (Julia Randall) a young girl, who in a sense is the narrator of this drama. She has never gotten over her crush on a man who was obviously gay. Ken Toole, has captivated her poetic nature at St. Mary’s Dominican High School and College in New Orleans, partly due to the fact he is the only male teaching at this all girls school. He has written a novel, that nobody wants to publish. When one publisher shows interest, he requests significant re-writes only to turn the novel down after the work is done.

In the meantime Ken’s mother Thelma (Linda Purl), is over bearing, delusional and has made her son, her everything. His father John (Stephen Schnetzer), has dementia, is ignored and can’t bare the persistent fighting between the mother who wants to smother her son and the son who’s taste run to men. This is reminiscent of Tennessee Williams and his mother or any play that the Southern mother can not accept her son’s sexuality.

When his mother reads his manuscript, she believes that he is a genius. Toole only sees the emptiness and unproductiveness of his life, and committees suicide. Thelma becomes despondent, until her brother Arthur, (Thomas G. Waites) gives her the boost to send his manuscript off.

Lisette who is also crushed develops a friendship with Thelma to stay in Toole’s life, despite every time she shows up it seems like a mental breakdown is occurring.

Arthur and Thelma converge into a Walker Percy’s office, a New Orleans Award winning novelist and accomplishes the publication of A Confederacy of Dunces!

This play goes round and round for approximately two hours, where the real story, is much more interesting than the one presented. Part of the problem is the casting. John Ingle, does not seem charismatic enough, haunted enough or driven enough to make us care about this man whose name is in the title. It is hard to understand how Lisette, never figured out that this man was homosexual even by the end. It is Linda Purl, who drives this play, but her character is so controlling, with a refusal to accept her son for who he truly is, that it is hard to care for her. That being said Ms. Purl, is wonderful in the role, as are the supporting characters.

Cat Parker direction is plodding and the play seems long and drawn out.

George Allison set and Kia Rogers lighting are well done.

I have not read the book and unfortunately this play did not make me want to run out and do so.

Mr. Toole: Articulate Theatre Company, in association with Lagniappe Productions at 59E59 Street Theatre, until March 15th.