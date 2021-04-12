MTA Gets Greedy as They Raise Tolls at the Bridges and Tunnels Are Subways and Buses Next?

Say good -bye to Manhattan getting any of the triple state tourism. The MTA raised the tolls on all nine of their bridges and tunnels around New York City. The increase is about 43% for E-ZPass users. The MTA says they needed the increases to help offset the $8 billion deficit they are facing through 2024. They say that the higher tolls will bring in about $116 million annually, but what about a city already struggling with the economy?

The RFK, Whitestone, Throgs Neck and Verrazano bridges will cost $6.55, and the Henry Hudson Bridge goes to $3. The Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges is $2.45.

New York City also got the green light to move forward with their congestion pricing plan that would charge New Jersey drivers a “double toll,” two North Jersey congressmen pledged to fight the surcharge, starting with a formal request to the U.S. Department of Transportation to “hit pause” on the plan.

On March 30, motorists must pay a surcharge fee for driving below 61st street in Manhattan. Drivers who use the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels will have their tolls applied to the congestion pricing fee, but that provision does not cover the George Washington Bridge.

New York is going to use the revenue, estimated at about $1 billion annually, to issue bonds to fund a $15 billion in capital improvements over the next four years to refurbish the aging and underfunded subway and bus system whose revenues have plunged during the pandemic.

They are sticking the funding to New Jersey commuters, with an estimated additional $3,000 per year for each commuter. The additional cost for commuters using the George Washington Bridge will be $13 to be tacked onto the $15 bridge toll, he said.

