MTC Snapshots Series Please Welcome Our Guest A Personality Test / Performance Piece

In the latest show in the MTC Snapshots series, Liza Birkenmeier, a playwright without a personality, gives you a personality assessment. With the help of a surprise guest star and an experimental survey, maybe she’ll guide you toward a better understanding of your unique self.

Please Welcome Our Guest will run approximately 20 minutes.

You will not be on camera, and off-camera participation will be solely at your discretion.

Not sure when you want to attend? Consider letting your personality type guide you!

Thursday, April 8 @ 7:30pm ET – for the go-getters

**Friday, April 9 @ 4:00pm ET – for quiet people

**Friday, April 9 @ 6:00pm ET – for loud and medium-loud people

Saturday, April 10 @ 8:00am ET – for morning people

**Saturday, April 10 @ 12:30pm ET – for lunch is the worst meal

Saturday, April 10 @ 11:00pm ET – for night owls

Sunday, April 11 @ 11:00am ET – for water signs

**Sunday, April 11 @ 12:00pm ET – for air signs

Sunday, April 11 @ 1:00pm ET – for fire signs

Sunday, April 11 @ 2:00pm ET – for earth signs