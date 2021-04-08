MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
MTC Snapshots Series Please Welcome Our Guest A Personality Test / Performance Piece

MTC Snapshots Series Please Welcome Our Guest A Personality Test / Performance Piece

In the latest show in the MTC Snapshots series, Liza Birkenmeier, a playwright without a personality, gives you a personality assessment. With the help of a surprise guest star and an experimental survey, maybe she’ll guide you toward a better understanding of your unique self.

Please Welcome Our Guest will run approximately 20 minutes.
You will not be on camera, and off-camera participation will be solely at your discretion.

Not sure when you want to attend? Consider letting your personality type guide you!
Thursday, April 8 @ 7:30pm ET – for the go-getters
**Friday, April 9 @ 4:00pm ET – for quiet people
**Friday, April 9 @ 6:00pm ET – for loud and medium-loud people
Saturday, April 10 @ 8:00am ET – for morning people
**Saturday, April 10 @ 12:30pm ET – for lunch is the worst meal
Saturday, April 10 @ 11:00pm ET – for night owls
Sunday, April 11 @ 11:00am ET – for water signs
**Sunday, April 11 @ 12:00pm ET – for air signs
Sunday, April 11 @ 1:00pm ET – for fire signs
Sunday, April 11 @ 2:00pm ET – for earth signs

