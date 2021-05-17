MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners

Three cheers for another awards show that came back in glorious stride.
The colorful and captivating MTV Movie & TV Awards took the stage with a powerful punch. Live from Los Angeles host Leslie Jones helped the winners make the night magical.
BEST MOVIE
WINNER: To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
BEST SHOW
WINNER: WandaVision
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit
Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin: The Crown
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
WINNER: Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid: The Boys
Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris: WandaVision
BEST KISS
WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America
Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre: Bad Trip
Issa Rae: Insecure
Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
BEST VILLAIN
WINNER: Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision
Aya Cash: The Boys
Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian
Nicholas Hoult: The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton
Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal: Normal People
BEST FIGHT
WINNER: Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision
Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
WINNER:Victoria Pedretti: The Haunting of Bly Manor
Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes
Vince Vaughn: Freaky
BEST DUO
WINNER: Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
