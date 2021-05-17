MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners

Three cheers for another awards show that came back in glorious stride.

The colorful and captivating MTV Movie & TV Awards took the stage with a powerful punch. Live from Los Angeles host Leslie Jones helped the winners make the night magical.

BEST MOVIE

WINNER: To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

BEST SHOW

WINNER: WandaVision

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman

Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit

Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin: The Crown

Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

WINNER: Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid: The Boys

Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris: WandaVision

BEST KISS

WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America

Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre: Bad Trip

Issa Rae: Insecure

Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso

BEST VILLAIN

WINNER: Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision

Aya Cash: The Boys

Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian

Nicholas Hoult: The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton

Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal: Normal People

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision

Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey

Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER:Victoria Pedretti: The Haunting of Bly Manor

Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes

Vince Vaughn: Freaky

BEST DUO

WINNER: Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian

Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

