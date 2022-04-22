MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach’ is That TV Escape You Need

MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach’ is That TV Escape You Need

Heck, we all got one that we love to hate.

Now “Ex On The Beach” has returned for two new seasons and the dating series is giving us what we need right now. Since March 31 with a showing of 8PM ET/PT, the 12 hour-long episodes filmed at MTV’s global production villa on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain  has been something special.

Featuring romantically embattled stars from Love Island, Big Brother, Too Hot To Handle, World of Dance, The Challenge, Double Shot at Love and Paradise Hotel, the cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes. As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good.

Singles this season include:

Exes this season include:

Additionally, new seasons of localized versions of Ex on the Beach will be rolling out on MTV internationally this year including Celeb Ex on the Beach (UK), De Ferias Com O Ex (Brazil),  La Venganza De Los Ex VIP (Latin America), and Ex on the Beach Double Dutch (Benelux).

Catch-up on the previous seasons of MTV’s Ex on the Beach on Paramount+, Pluto TV, the official series page, and the MTV App. Keep up to date with all things Ex On the Beach with @ExOnTheBeach on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Ex On The Beach is based on a format by Whizz Kid Entertainment, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, and is produced by eOne and Purveyors of Pop in partnership with iTV Netherlands and MTV Entertainment Studios. Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman serve as Executive Producers for Whizz Kid Entertainment. Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green serve as Executive Producers for Purveyors of Pop. Tara Long serves as Executive Producer for eOne. Matt Odgers, Keith Burke and LisaMarie Tobin serve as Executive Producers. Dan Caster and Diana Morelli serve as Executive Producers for MTV. Merrick Stone serves as Co-Executive Producer for MTV. Matthew Parillo, Amy Starr and Marlin Mastenbroek as Executives in Charge of Production for MTV.

 

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Zales Brings The FRIENDS™ Experience To NYC as Part of the#SheProposed campaign

Suzanna BowlingApril 22, 2022
Read More

Gigantic Sculptures “Wave Hello” to New Yorkers on Broadway in the Garment District

Suzanna BowlingApril 22, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Harmony, Jesus Christ Superstar, Some Like It Hot, Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge

Suzanna BowlingApril 22, 2022
Read More

Innovative Cast and Crew Celebrate Innovative Reimagined ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ at Starry Premiere

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 21, 2022
Read More

How to make the most of an indoors weekend

WriterApril 21, 2022
Read More

Is It Better to Bet Online with Bitcoin Than with Fiat Money?

WriterApril 21, 2022
Read More

God’s Love We Deliver Celebrated Their 30 Millionth Meal Earlier Today with Broadway Stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Suzanna BowlingApril 21, 2022
Read More

The Prom – Toe-Tapping Tunes Make The Show

Stephen BestApril 21, 2022
Read More

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Maxwell Anderson Grandson of Renowned Pulitzer Prize Winning Playwright

Magda KatzApril 21, 2022
Read More