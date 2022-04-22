MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach’ is That TV Escape You Need

Heck, we all got one that we love to hate.

Now “Ex On The Beach” has returned for two new seasons and the dating series is giving us what we need right now. Since March 31 with a showing of 8PM ET/PT, the 12 hour-long episodes filmed at MTV’s global production villa on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain has been something special.

Featuring romantically embattled stars from Love Island, Big Brother, Too Hot To Handle, World of Dance, The Challenge, Double Shot at Love and Paradise Hotel, the cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes. As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good.

Singles this season include:

Exes this season include:

Additionally, new seasons of localized versions of Ex on the Beach will be rolling out on MTV internationally this year including Celeb Ex on the Beach (UK), De Ferias Com O Ex (Brazil), La Venganza De Los Ex VIP (Latin America), and Ex on the Beach Double Dutch (Benelux).

Ex On The Beach is based on a format by Whizz Kid Entertainment, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, and is produced by eOne and Purveyors of Pop in partnership with iTV Netherlands and MTV Entertainment Studios. Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman serve as Executive Producers for Whizz Kid Entertainment. Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green serve as Executive Producers for Purveyors of Pop. Tara Long serves as Executive Producer for eOne. Matt Odgers, Keith Burke and LisaMarie Tobin serve as Executive Producers. Dan Caster and Diana Morelli serve as Executive Producers for MTV. Merrick Stone serves as Co-Executive Producer for MTV. Matthew Parillo, Amy Starr and Marlin Mastenbroek as Executives in Charge of Production for MTV.