Multi-Platinum Artist Bishop Briggs Takes Over Times Square

Today Friday, October 21st from 7:00pm to 8:00pm at 1 Times Square, Rise, an initiative of Schmidt Futures and the Rhodes Trust, will launch the ‘Rise To’ creative campaign. Inviting brilliant young minds to continue to turn opportunities into action as they ‘Rise To’ face the world’s most pressing issues is what this is about. The campaign will coincide with the opening of the applications, the campaign features the newly released ‘Superhuman’ by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs on a series of beautifully shot films and audio ads featuring 2021 Rise Global Winners.

The ‘Rise To’ campaign featuring Bishop Briggs’ latest single highlights the ‘superhuman’ that lies dormant in all of us

Rise will reveal the ‘Rise To’ videos highlighting five Rise Global Winners from its inaugural class in a series of vignettes, each showcasing the winner’s everyday life and resolve on their respective heroic neon portraits to inspire others to apply, as a new cycle of applications open. Rise Global Winners include Rushank Goyal, Leah Mtindya, Saoirse Exton, Artash Nath, and Jennifer Uche. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs is also featured in the videos.

Rise Global Winner Sirui “Iris” Xue will be experiencing the integrated digital campaign live in Times Square.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

