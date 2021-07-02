Multicultural Painter and Sculptor Flourishes on Scene in 2021

Gabriela Gil is the true definition of a Renaissance woman. With an incredible multicultural perspective based on her personal ‘constant migration’ throughout South and North America, the creator’s volcanic talent has been shaped by her unique existence throughout the years.

Transcribing her personal experience demonstrates a visual language that also bears influence from a fascinating former career in technology. Walking away from one industry to work full-time in the art field created a keen sensibility and home for passionate vision as a painter and sculptor.

MujerDeFuego

The thought-provoking artist recently completed her first solo exhibition in Soho titled “Time and Space.”The captivating series took years to complete, but also took recognition of the deep nuances from the current pandemic that are being witnessed on a global scale. From December 2020 to January 2021, hundreds of art lovers from around New York City came to experience her 20 highly detailed miniature sets, inspired by the hand-made nativity scenes she saw as a child in Latin America – each with miniatures that were also displayed alongside large-scale paintings from the collection.

Ave Del Paraiso from Gabriela Gil’s Time and Space Series

With the capsule that was heavily inspired by Latin America’s rich colors and textures complete, she continues to explore in her journey as a gifted artist. Her current work in her studio warmly embraces her roots and former career as equally as magnetic elements in the modern world. Breaking rudimentary barriers and building new systems of human connection is only the beginning of her lifelong mission to bring art to the masses.

AveDelParaiso

Gil’s raw and uninhibited foresight has led to collaborations with other artists as well from across the planet. She is well known for supporting indigenous South American communities through resourceful collaborations, as well as reaching out to other local American artists to build on future exhibition ideas.

DeAdentro

As she reaches her full scope and prepares for her next series, she has settled into a recognized role as a burgeoning American artist who is recognized on the scene for her advantageous spirit.

Undercurrent

“I do see myself as a New York artist. The unique energy that underlies the city can only be found in this place I am calling home for now, but that is not to say I am forgetting my roots. As an artist and entrepreneur, I want to bring my multicultural experience and heritage into the conversation, and ultimately contribute to the ultimate melting pot of the world. “

Coral

This past May, Gil’s work was highlighted at the world-renowned MvVO ART’s AD ART SHOW 2021. Monumental screens inside the grand Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City featured her paintings along with portraits by Chad Smith of the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers.