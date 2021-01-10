Museum of Arts and Design: Brian Clarke: The Art of Light

An immersive exhibition of more than 100 works of stained glass, compositions in lead, and related drawings will showcase British artist Brian Clarke as one of the most important artists working in stained glass, at once a leader in new technology and a brilliant aesthetic innovator. Since the early 1970s, Clarke has collaborated with some of the world’s most prominent architects to create stained-glass designs and installations for hundreds of projects worldwide. The centerpiece of the exhibition will be more than twenty free-standing, glass screens. Animated by changing light and stained with exuberant, saturated colors, these dramatic works will transport audiences to the very frontier of what is possible in stained glass today.

Images courtesy of MAD.

Consistently, Clarke has pushed the boundaries of stained glass, both in terms of technology and its poetic potential, in tandem with his investigations in painting. His practice in architectural and autonomous stained glass has led to successive innovation and invention in the fabrication of the medium and, through the production of leadless stained glass and the creation of sculptural works made primarily or wholly of lead, he has radically stretched the limits of what stained glass can do and express.

Images courtesy of MAD

Tickets are from Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm. 11 am to 12 pm on Thursdays and Fridays are reserved for Members and seniors ages 65 and older. All visitors and Members must reserve a timed ticket for entry. Please arrive up to 30 minutes after the time printed on your ticket. Until February 21st.