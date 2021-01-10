MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Museum of Arts and Design: Brian Clarke: The Art of Light

Museum of Arts and Design: Brian Clarke: The Art of Light

An immersive exhibition of more than 100 works of stained glass, compositions in lead, and related drawings will showcase British artist Brian Clarke as one of the most important artists working in stained glass, at once a leader in new technology and a brilliant aesthetic innovator. Since the early 1970s, Clarke has collaborated with some of the world’s most prominent architects to create stained-glass designs and installations for hundreds of projects worldwide. The centerpiece of the exhibition will be more than twenty free-standing, glass screens. Animated by changing light and stained with exuberant, saturated colors, these dramatic works will transport audiences to the very frontier of what is possible in stained glass today.

Images courtesy of MAD.

Consistently, Clarke has pushed the boundaries of stained glass, both in terms of technology and its poetic potential, in tandem with his investigations in painting. His practice in architectural and autonomous stained glass has led to successive innovation and invention in the fabrication of the medium and, through the production of leadless stained glass and the creation of sculptural works made primarily or wholly of lead, he has radically stretched the limits of what stained glass can do and express.

Images courtesy of MAD

Tickets are from Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm. 11 am to 12 pm on Thursdays and Fridays are reserved for Members and seniors ages 65 and older. All visitors and Members must reserve a timed ticket for entry. Please arrive up to 30 minutes after the time printed on your ticket. Until February 21st.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Enter The World of Prismatica

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More

Contemporary Art: Emerging Trends and Predictions for the Future

WriterJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

JanArtsNYC Is Back As It Goes Online

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

Times Square Moment: The Subtle Knife

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 2, 2021
Read More

Life Sized Sculpture of Doctor/Nurse Praying Brings Hope in the New Year and Food to Healthcare Workers

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 30, 2020
Read More

Black Magic in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2020
Read More

Messages for the City: Dreaming Forward

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2020
Read More

Worldwide Artistic Inspiration with Sami Ilmola

WriterDecember 12, 2020
Read More

Artist Gabriela Gil Launches First Solo Exhibit ‘ Time and Space’ in Soho

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 8, 2020
Read More