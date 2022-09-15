MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Museum of Arts and Design Hosts Machine Dazzle Opening Party

Museum of Arts and Design Hosts Machine Dazzle Opening Party

This month Museum of Arts and Design  welcomed more than 700 friends to celebrate the opening of Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle.

It was an incredible night that captivated the imagination with a glittery display full of love and pops of color.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: Stella Saint Clair, Bec Stupak Diop and Aba Diop attend Machine Dazzle Exhibition Opening At Museum of Arts and Design at Museum of Arts on September 8, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/PMC/PMC) *** Local Caption *** Stella Saint Clair;Bec Stupak Diop;Aba Diop

Since its founding, the Museum of Arts and Design has been a home for artists who have reimagined and radically subverted traditional craft techniques in search of more authentic self-expression,” said exhibition curator Elissa Auther, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs and William and Mildred Lasdon Chief Curator at MAD. “Machine Dazzle demonstrates how costumes have world-making capacity, why unorthodox materials have become the preferred way for those outside of majority culture to describe themselves, and the ways in which excess can both transform and transfigure the queer body.”

Guests included Penny Arcade, Noella Bella, Mx. Justin Vivian Bond, Haleigh Ciel, MAD Chair Michele Cohen with Marty Cohen, Amy Fine Collins, Duke Dang, Darlinda, John “Lypsinka” Epperson, Taylor Mac, Andrew Martin-Weber, Dirty Martini, Marsy Mittlemann, MAD’s  Nanette L. Laitman Director Tim Rodgers, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Dan Romer, Jean Shafiroff, Christopher Tanner, Davóne Tines, and MAD Chair Emeritus Barbara Tober.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: Bea Disman, Machine Dazzle and Barbara Tober attend Machine Dazzle Exhibition Opening At Museum of Arts and Design at Museum of Arts on September 8, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/PMC/PMC) *** Local Caption *** Bea Disman;Machine Dazzle;Barbara Tober

The first solo exhibition dedicated to the genre-defying artist Matthew Flower, better known as Machine Dazzle. Sequins, glitter, feathers, rhinestones, and ribbons filled the Museum, as the self-taught designer shared his repertoire of stagecraft, design, performance, and music, showcasing queer maximalism’s aesthetic language of gay liberation.

On view until February 19, 2023, the exhibition brings together nearly 100 of the artist’s creations for stage, spectacles, and street theater, alongside a variety of environments, ephemera, material samples, photography, and video. Together, they chronicle the metamorphosis of Flower, a closeted suburban kid from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, into “Machine Dazzle,” the queer experimental theater genius.

Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle is accompanied by a 160-page catalog published by Rizzoli, as well as a series of films curated by Machine Dazzle, that helped shape the artist’s aesthetic sensibility. Starting October, the series includes screenings of the Faye Dunaway classic The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978) for Halloween and Xanadu (1980) starring Olivia Newton- John to mark the artist’s birthday. Attendees of the film screenings can expect costume contests, giveaways, photo shoots, and more! For more information, visit madmuseum.org.

PHOTOS BY PMC/GETTY PATRICK MCMULLAN AND SYLVAIN GABOUREY

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

TV Host and Producer, Josh McBride Celebrates His Annual Birthday Extravaganza In Style In NYC!

WriterSeptember 15, 2022
Read More

Ringing the Bell at New Serafina Express on Wall Street

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 15, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 14, 2022
Read More

Early Bidding Is Open For The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 13, 2022
Read More

Tempo by Hilton Announces Plans to Debut Brand’s First Hotel in 2023 With Signing of New Build Property in the Heart of New York’s Times Square

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 13, 2022
Read More

The York Theatre Company to Honor Musical Theater Icon Leslie Uggams and Ted Chapin at “30th Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award” Gala

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 13, 2022
Read More

GLAM SLAM Makes NYFW Glamourous and Fun

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 12, 2022
Read More

NYFW alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Ignites Passionate Pops of Color

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 12, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 12, 2022
Read More