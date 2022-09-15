Museum of Arts and Design Hosts Machine Dazzle Opening Party

This month Museum of Arts and Design welcomed more than 700 friends to celebrate the opening of Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle.

It was an incredible night that captivated the imagination with a glittery display full of love and pops of color.

Since its founding, the Museum of Arts and Design has been a home for artists who have reimagined and radically subverted traditional craft techniques in search of more authentic self-expression,” said exhibition curator Elissa Auther, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs and William and Mildred Lasdon Chief Curator at MAD. “Machine Dazzle demonstrates how costumes have world-making capacity, why unorthodox materials have become the preferred way for those outside of majority culture to describe themselves, and the ways in which excess can both transform and transfigure the queer body.”

Guests included Penny Arcade, Noella Bella, Mx. Justin Vivian Bond, Haleigh Ciel, MAD Chair Michele Cohen with Marty Cohen, Amy Fine Collins, Duke Dang, Darlinda, John “Lypsinka” Epperson, Taylor Mac, Andrew Martin-Weber, Dirty Martini, Marsy Mittlemann, MAD’s Nanette L. Laitman Director Tim Rodgers, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Dan Romer, Jean Shafiroff, Christopher Tanner, Davóne Tines, and MAD Chair Emeritus Barbara Tober.

The first solo exhibition dedicated to the genre-defying artist Matthew Flower, better known as Machine Dazzle. Sequins, glitter, feathers, rhinestones, and ribbons filled the Museum, as the self-taught designer shared his repertoire of stagecraft, design, performance, and music, showcasing queer maximalism’s aesthetic language of gay liberation.

On view until February 19, 2023, the exhibition brings together nearly 100 of the artist’s creations for stage, spectacles, and street theater, alongside a variety of environments, ephemera, material samples, photography, and video. Together, they chronicle the metamorphosis of Flower, a closeted suburban kid from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, into “Machine Dazzle,” the queer experimental theater genius.

Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle is accompanied by a 160-page catalog published by Rizzoli, as well as a series of films curated by Machine Dazzle, that helped shape the artist’s aesthetic sensibility. Starting October, the series includes screenings of the Faye Dunaway classic The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978) for Halloween and Xanadu (1980) starring Olivia Newton- John to mark the artist’s birthday. Attendees of the film screenings can expect costume contests, giveaways, photo shoots, and more! For more information, visit madmuseum.org.

PHOTOS BY PMC/GETTY PATRICK MCMULLAN AND SYLVAIN GABOUREY