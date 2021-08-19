Hot Happenings in News

Last night, ‘Whats Poppin’ rapper Jack Harlow took the stage for the final performance of Sprite’s virtual summer concert series, Live From The Label.

Live From The Label is a virtual concert series featuring three top hip-hop headliners, Latto, Saweetie and Jack Harlow, and all fans need to access the shows is a 20 oz. bottle of Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar. Jack Harlow concluded the virtual concert series last night with a final performance at The Masquerade in Atlanta, home of his music label and where he kicked off his first tour. Fans can still access replays of all three Live From The Label performances by purchasing all three 20oz Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar Live From The Label bottles with unique QR codes.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Jack Harlow and Ryan Trey pose backstage as GRAMMY-Nominated Rapper Jack Harlow Returns To The Masquerade In downtown Atlanta To Close Out Sprite’s Live From The Label Summer Concert Series on August 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sprite)

But the shows aren’t just about the headliners, each of the hip-hop stars worked with Sprite to hand select accompanying opening acts, up-and-coming artists from Sprite Way, a community of brand fans, talented artists and big dreamers. Jack Harlow selected talented songwriter and rapper Ryan Trey – who’s been cosigned by Bryson Tiller and LeBron James, among others – to open for the August 18 performance.

And, for music lovers taking to the road Sonos is announcing its latest campaign, Wild Tracks. With the desire for travel and demand for untapped destinations at an all-time high, Wild Tracks serves as an inspiration for fans to immerse themselves in their natural surroundings. Encouraging wanderers to get outdoors, the campaign features a :60 hero film exploring the relationship between sound and natural environment.

For TV fans, The Sexton Single Malt announced its designation as The Official Whiskey of AMC Networks’ groundbreaking series, The Walking Dead, with a multi-channel partnership through late 2022. In the wake of the highly anticipated final season, The Sexton Single Malt and AMC Networks will partner together for all three installments of the final season, exciting fans with a series of custom retail offerings, cocktail experiences and exclusive behind-the-scenes content all inspired by the whiskey’s mantra, “celebrate life.”

The Sexton Single Malt will debut a rich, cinematic campaign spot to air during each of the eight episodes within The Walking Dead’s first of three season installments. Produced by creative agency Dead As We Know It and directed by Jake Scott of RSA Films, the spot portrays the brevity of human existence with a message for viewers to treat themselves to the things that bring them joy. An amusing juxtaposition to the dark, dismal realities of life depicted in The Walking Dead, The Sexton Single Malt reminds fans to relish the joys of living – one of those joys being the smooth, sherry cask-aged single malt crafted from Irish malted barley.

To extend the partnership, The Sexton Single Malt and AMC Networks have launched a national retail program during which, after purchasing a bottle of The Sexton Single Malt, fans can “unlock” exclusive series content from The Walking Dead, featuring the likes of beloved cast members Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Walking Dead enthusiasts can also expect an array of co-branded social and digital content, along with a variety of “merch” discount codes to enjoy.