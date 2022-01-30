Music News: From Rags to Riches: Melissa Errico, Klea Blackhurst, Major Attaway and 100 Years of American Song, Voices of Mississippi

Ghostlight Records has announced the new release from renowned singer, actress and author Melissa Errico, the compelling new studio album, Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project on Friday, February 18. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, when the world was locked away in lonely rooms with only old movies to watch at midnight, Errico suddenly returned to one of her life-long obsessions – noir! The genre is noted for its dark, disturbing sensibility of intractable fatalism that Paris existentialists discovered in American film during the 1940’s. Noir continues to run as a mesmerizing, mysterious current through modern movies and music, and Errico has embraced it in her own artistic endeavors. She recently co-curated a film festival of noir classics at New York’s French Institute Alliance Française, wrote an essay in The New York Times about having a black-sequined gown specially made to play the role of the femme fatale on stage, and offered Manhattan a concert of noir songs.

The album is now available for pre-order from Ghostlight, Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music and will be available for digital download on all platforms on February 18. Errico will also offer album release concerts at Feinstein’s/54 Below Feb 18 & 19 at 7pm .

Birdland will present the return of Klea Blackhurst: “One of the Girls: the Words and Music of Jerry Herman” on Monday, February 21 at 7:00 PM. After a hit engagement at the venue last fall, Blackhurst will bring back her salute to the beloved songwriter for one night only. “One of the Girls” is produced by Denise Cooper, directed by Mark Waldrop, and features musical direction by Michael Rice, who leads the Pocket Change Trio. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Feinstein’/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Major Attaway (Aladdin) in Major Attaway: The Genie’s Jukebox on January 31, 2022 at 9:45 pm.

Major Attaway, the longest-running Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, is out of the lamp! The first to take over the role, Attaway is ready to explore a different, slightly evil version of the character we all know and love. Who are the Genie’s would-be favorite vile villain cohorts? Come hear Major cover all the answers. And remember, he isn’t bad – you just wished that way!

New York Festival of Song (NYFOS) releasesd From Rags to Riches: 100 Years of American Song on its new in-house label, NYFOS Records. The label’s debut album features the acclaimed voices of mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and tenor William Burden, together with Steven Blier, Artistic Director of the NYFOS who accompanies Blythe and Burden, on piano in works spanning art song, musical theater, jazz, and opera. The album is taken from a live concert recording at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in New York on March 23, 2000: From Rags to Riches, a compendium of American songs celebrating the last century as the new century began.

Based on the 2019 GRAMMY Award-winning Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris, Jazz at Lincoln Center launches its first Appel Room performances since 2020 with Voices of Mississippi, a multimedia concert event celebrating the blues and gospel music, art, and storytelling traditions of the American South. The immersive concert experience on February 25–26, hosted by eminent folklorist, historian, and former NEH Chairman Dr. William Ferris, will feature live performances by Mississippi-based blues, folk, and gospel musicians, paired with archival film and audio recordings, rare photographs, and spoken-word storytelling.

With four concerts across the two nights, Voices of Mississippi will bring together some of the twenty-first century’s foremost blues and gospel artists, all of whom are direct descendants of the artists documented by Ferris for the original Voices of Mississippi project. Guitarist and vocalist Luther Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars will direct the band as well as perform. He will be joined by multi-Grammy-winning blues legend Bobby Rush making his JALC debut, performing on guitar and vocals alongside Ruthie Foster and Cedric Burnside, with Shardé Thomas on fife and North Mississippi Allstars member Cody Dickinson on vocals and drums.