Music News: I AM WOMAN: A Concert for Female Empowerment, Into The Woods, December Songs and Joe Iconis

The Green Room 42 is pleased to present I AM WOMAN: A Concert for Female Empowerment on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:00pm, featuring Broadway alums Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In The Heights), and comedian Zarna Garg, who are joined by Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Emerson Steele (Violet), and Kelly Lamor Wilson (Billy Porter / MGM’s “Anything’s Possible”).



I AM WOMAN: A Concert for Female Empowerment an evening of story and song that defies the gravity of society’s indifference surrounding the discussion of women’s issues. For one night only, womxn in all stages of their lives come together to sing through their experiences, in hopes that you’ll leave feeling empowered to do the same.



All proceeds will benefit Womxn of Tomorrow Foundation, a full 501c3 nonprofit created by Laura Bell Bundy. This organization works to change the social consciousness around women’s roles in society through art, education, and community. Womxn of Tomorrow is dedicated to helping the next generation raise their voices through art, music, and poetry so we can humanize, musicalize, and radicalize the issues we face today.



Also on stage are; Amaya Braganza (Annie, The King and I), Mary Charles Jones (The CW’s “Namoi”), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), and Kaci Walfall (The Lion King, “Naomi”) will also be performing. Rounding out the cast are Cara Rose DiPietro, Hillary Dominguez, Lauren Echausse, Abby Goldberg, Viv Helvajian, Laura Sky Herman, Isabel Jordan, and Tommi Lock.

Concord Theatricals / Craft Recordings announced the launch of CD and vinyl preorders for the cast recording of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods. The CD will be released on December 2, followed by vinyl on March 17, 2023. The 2-LP vinyl set will be available everywhere in Red and exclusively at Barnes & Noble in Gold. Preorders can be placed HERE.

The cast album features the original cast of the Broadway revival: Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella’s Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan and Lucia Spina are understudies.

PS CLASSICS, will release the singular new album December Songs for Voice and Orchestra – performed by Victoria Clark and composed by Maury Yeston – in digital and streaming formats on Friday, November 11. The CD edition will follow on Friday, November 25. Yeston’s stunning music and lyrics for this beloved song cycle are sumptuously reinvented with the stellar performance by Clark, the Tony Award-winning actress currently starring on Broadway in the acclaimed new musical Kimberly Akimbo, and a 37-piece orchestra conducted by Ted Sperling and scored by Larry Hochman. The booklet features complete lyrics, in addition to liner notes by esteemed arts writer Matthew Gurewitsch. The album, is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.com, where it is already the #1 New Release in the “Vocal Pop” category.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced the new Halloween compilation A(aaagh!)lbum by musical theater virtuoso Joe Iconis, is available in digital and streaming formats. A(aaagh!)lbum features 10 selections from Album, Iconis’ sprawling new 44-track collection released earlier this year. In addition, the release includes one previously-unissued track, “Haddonfield, 15 Years Later (For Judith) Alternative Version.” The new compilation features performances by Liz Lark Brown, Lauren Marcus, Jeremy Morse, Lorinda Lisitza, Andrew Rannells, Lance Rubin, George Salazar, Taylor Trensch, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams. A(aaagh!)lbum was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg, features music direction by Danielle Gimbal, and choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner. Download or streamA(aaagh!)lbum at JoeIconis.lnk.to/A_AAAGH_LBUM

The album features over 70 members of Iconis’ vast family of collaborators including Aaron Tveit, Andrew Rannells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, Danny Burstein, Annie Golden, George Salazar, Will Roland, Andrew Barth Feldman and many more..