Music News: Joe Iconis, Karen Elson, Carol Sloane and Thelonious Monk,

Ghostlight Records announced the new recording by musical theater virtuoso Joe Iconis, a sprawling new 44-track album, simply titled Album, due out on Friday, June 17. The album features over 70 members of Iconis’ vast family of collaborators including Aaron Tveit, Andrew Rannells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, Danny Burstein, Annie Golden, George Salazar, Will Roland, Andrew Barth Feldman and many more. The album was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg, features music direction by Danielle Gimbal, and choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner. There will be a Los Angeles album release concert at The Bourbon Room on Wednesday, June 22. Tickets are HERE. Iconis has also shared the project’s first single, “Album,” a time-hopping piano ballad about art and legacy. Listen to the single “Album” HERE. Pre-save or pre-order Album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JoeIconisALBUMPR

“Album’ is the last song I wrote for the project so it feels appropriate that it serves as both the opener for the album as well as its first single,” explains Iconis. “As often happens with my work, I set out to write something short and simple and it ended up turning into a 7-minute, century-spanning epic. Whoops. The song is just piano and voice until the very end. While the sparse arrangement is an outlier on a record that features horns and strings and choirs, the message of art bringing people together is very much a theme of Album, and one I’m so grateful that we get to share at this moment in time. Family is forever and I hope you’ll be a part of ours.”

Album hurtles through a cocktail of musical genres as its rogue’s gallery of misfit children, reckless adults, and various assorted creatures sing their stories of love, hope, murder, resilience, and connection. Sprawling in its scope and intimate in its subject matter, the songs are a showcase of Iconis’s singular ability to find moments of drama in the seemingly mundane. Gentle acoustic love ballads sit next to indie-rock stadium shout-alongs on an album that is both sweetly nostalgic and explosively contemporary. Featuring never-before-heard songs as well as Iconis classics recorded for the first time, this is a rowdy, erudite, epic record made for a world on fire.

“Over the last thirteen years, the gang and I have performed hundreds of gigs in New York City and beyond. Those songs have existed in fan-filmed Youtube videos, live captures and… that’s it. Until now,” says Iconis. “It has long been a dream of mine to follow-up our debut album with one that felt impossibly huge and really captured the ‘we’re all in this together’ vibe of an Iconis and Family live show.

“When the pandemic hit, I became obsessed with making a piece of art that connected as many human beings as possible. I wanted to connect the artists in the room with each other and then connect the art we made to the listeners. Out of necessity, 2021 saw many people making music in home studios. With all due respect, I wanted to do the opposite. Something that felt alive and gargantuan, and something that sounded like there was no way it could have ever been recorded in a bedroom. To make an album like this in Normal Times? Ambitious. To make an album like this in Pandemic Times? Insane.”

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of Love in Hate Nationand Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

Renowned English model and singer-songwriter Karen Elson debuts at the Café Carlyle, June 7 – 11. For her very first residency at Café Carlyle, Elson will host an intimate evening, where she will reflect on her long career with humor and songs. She has released two full-length albums, the acclaimed The Ghost Who Walks and Double Roses, and in 2020 released her first EP, Radio Redhead, Vol. 1. Last year saw the release of the first single from her new record, the electric “Lightning Strikes,” which was the featured track in the Moschino Resort 2022 campaign which Elson’s also starred in. Co-written and produced alongside the award-winning musical duo of Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, it is a taste of what’s to come from Elson’s forthcoming anticipated third full-length album, GREEN, set for release on April 29th. It is ushering in a new era for Elson as well as direction in sound.



Elson has emerged a tour de force in the worlds of fashion and entertainment over her two decade-long career. At age eighteen, she took the fashion world by storm in a captivating Vogue Italia cover, shot by Steven Meisel. She has walked runways for such fashion houses as Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Valentino, and Gucci, starred in countless campaigns and can currently be seen as the face of Moschino Resort 2022. Elson has graced more than 100 magazine covers shot by top photographers around the globe and is a leading advocate for model rights in the workplace. She authored the book The Red Flame, a coming-of-age story chronicling her professional and personal metamorphosis, which was published by Rizzoli Publishing in October 2020.

Performances will take place Tuesday – Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $85 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $135. Weekend pricing begins at $120 per person / Bar Seating: $90 / Premium Seating: $170. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Club 44 Records is pleased to announce the new album Carol Sloane, Live at Birdland, which is available on streaming platforms and on CD in stores and online . This release marks the veteran vocalist’s 60thanniversary as a recording artist, and her first album in over a decade. Recorded at the legendary New York jazz boite in September 2019, she was joined by an all-star trio, including the late Mike Renzi on piano, Jay Leonhart on bass, and Scott Hamilton on saxophone. The album features liner notes by award-winning writer James Gavin and is produced by Joel Moss and Mark D. Sendroff. Stream, download or order the album at club44.lnk.to/LiveAtBirdland.

Sloane: A Jazz Singer, the documentary feature film profiling her remarkable career and the creation of this album, is currently in production.

For Live at Birdland, Sloane expertly interprets this collection’s 13 songs with her trademark refined taste and elegant, understated delivery. The track list includes several time-honored, household name standards, “The Very Thought of You” and “Two for the Road,” in addition to lesser-heard but sophisticated selections such as Andy Razaf and Fats Waller’s “Blue Turning Grey Over You.” Other highlights include a pair of unheralded gems by the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin: the gently swinging opener “Havin’ Myself a Time” and the delicately poignant “If I Should Lose You.” The album concludes with a ruminative take on a more recent composition: “I’ll Always Leave the Door a Little Open” by Richard Rodney Bennett, Franklin R. Underwood, and Johnny Mandel, the master Oscar and Grammy-winning composer who died in 2020.

The Town Hall ( www.thetownhall.org ) is celebrating its first 100 years, and is proud to announce a special virtual event to honor Thelonious Monk. On Monday, April 11 at 7PM, MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellow Jason Moran will be in conversation with Robin D. G. Kelly, an American historian and the Gary B. Nash professor of American History at UCLA.

The two will speak about the life and work of Monk. This talk coincides with The Town Hall’s Centennial Series which will include a trio of concerts in tribute to legendary American composers Thelonious Monk, John Cage and Twinkie Clark. Through the Centennial Series, The Town Hall is highlighting the important artists and movements whose work has cemented the venue as a “go to” for artists and audiences alike.

As part of the series on May 6th, Moran with give a performance of his multimedia project “In My Mind: Monk at Town Hall,” a program in honor of Thelonious Monk’s 1959 landmark performance and subsequent release of the The Thelonious Monk Orchestra at Town Hall– the only remaining recording of the Orchestra. Jason Moran said, “Thelonious Monk is a landmark within modern music. It is an honor to participate in the Town Hall’s Centennial to tribute Monk’s historic event. Monk’s music continues to provoke the stage with a staggering amount of love and humanity.”