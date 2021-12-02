Music News: Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch, Sydney Myer, Holiday Series at The Lucille Lortel and Maxine Linehan

Birdland, 315 West 44th Street will present the 12th Annual “A Swinging Birdland Christmas” – starring vocalists Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch – for five performances from December 21 to 25 at 5:30 PM. In the tradition of beloved seasonal television specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch perform swinging arrangements of “The Christmas Waltz,” Kay Thompson’s “The Holiday Season,” “Sleigh Ride,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “Snow,” and “It Happened In Sun Valley,” among other favorites. This year they will include a special tribute to the late Freddy Cole, the celebrated jazz/pop singer and pianist – and cherished member of the Birdland family – who passed away last year. In addition to the trio of singers and Stritch on piano, the show features Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.

The trio released the hit album Christmas at Birdland with Club44 Records in 2019, which featured guest arists Donny Osmond on vocals and Dave Koz on saxophone. The recording – hailed as “a tasty confection of a disc, loaded with joy, wit, and plenty of sass” by New York Arts Review – debuted at #2 on the iTunes Jazz Chart and hit #7 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. Drawing on their individual strengths, the production team of Billy Stritch and Wayne Haun bring the best of New York and Nashville together in this landmark recording full of musicality and versatility, familiarity and fun.

Sydney Myer Photo by Magda Katz

At the tippy top of Pangea’s holiday tree is none other than the beloved cabaret star Sidney Myer, who headlines Pangea’s New Year’s Eve festivities in back-to-back shows at 8pm and 10:30pm in Pangea’s ultra-romantic Cabaret Room on Friday December 31. Currently basking in the glow of an SRO extended engagement (which ran from November 8 to 29), Myer will be joined by Tracy Stark on piano and the singer-comedienne Gretchen Reinhagen who serves as the evening’s emcee. Tickets to both shows are just $50, and food and drink are à-la-carte with a $75 minimum. Capacity in the jewel-box Cabaret Room is limited so early ticket purchase is highly recommended. For tickets visit www.pangeanyc.com In his Broadwayworld review of “Sidney’s Back at Pangea,” Bobby Patrick recently called Sidney “effusively lovable,” adding, “when Sidney performs there is magic in the air (…) [he] brings a one-of-a-kind electricity to the room.” And like the champagne glasses in this affordable, à-la-carte evening, Sidney is “a study in how to fill the room with a performance without ever over-filling it.” Between shows the multi award-winning Reinhagen and the multi award-winning Stark will hold court in the Front Lounge to keep the festivities buoyant. Reinhagen also takes the reins after Sidney’s 10:30p show, with a 20-minute set for the countdown and to propel us into 2022.

The Lucille Lortel Theatre is proud to announce its new holiday performance series, Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration. Running from December 6-31, live performances will be held at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, showcasing effervescent live music, performance, and dance with leading artists from around the globe.

Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration is New York City’s holiday event of the season. The Lucille Lortel Theatre is excited to welcome audiences into a space full of joy and celebration, where the lights are bright and the tunes are spirited. Throughout the month of December, there will be a variety of unique productions featuring artists with roots from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, India, and around the world. These phenomenal artists will share with you their holiday traditions and spotlight the diverse ways people celebrate around the world.

A highlight this season is the 12-show run of Everett Bradley’s Holidelic, the beloved holiday funk revue headed by famed rock percussionist Everett Bradley (E Street Band, Bon Jovi). Bradley plays the role of Papadelic, Funk’s Father Christmas, an amalgamation of George Clinton and Santa Claus, featuring holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley and brought to life by an array of top shelf noise makers.

Additional shows feature a robust mix of performances that celebrate the best of the holiday season from all cultures. Performers include international drag superstar Latrice Royale, notable Broadway names Jelani Remy (Ain’t too Proud), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Jared Grimes (Funny Girl), Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge!), Jaime Lozano and The Familia, Ronny Dutra, Ilene Reid, and Brinda Guha, plus Cumbé Dance and a traditional Mexican pastorela from Something from Abroad. From cabaret shows featuring celebrated Broadway artists showcasing their cultural holiday traditions to unique dancers from around the globe and a vibrant drag show, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration.

International concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan has released a new single, “Evergreen,” off her acclaimed holiday album, This Time of Year. Inspired by the evergreen trees populating the backyard garden of her Vermont home, Maxine Linehan’s newest single is a tribute to love’s ability to endure even in the darkest of times — like an evergreen surviving the harshest of winters. “Evergreen” is perfect holiday ballad for a world regaining its hope and rekindling its joy after a most difficult time.

“Evergreen” is now available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, YouTube, and Tidal. Click HERE to download.

The single was written by Andrew Koss, Maxine Linehan, Trey Bruce, Darren Holden, and was engineered and mixed by Andrew Koss at The Studio At Strawberry Fields Lane in Manchester Vermont.

As previously announced, the world premiere of Maxine’s new solo holiday concert, This Time of Year will be performed one-night-only at Southern Vermont Arts Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:30PM. Tickets are now available HERE.

This Time of Year the album is produced by Andrew Koss, Music Directed and arranged by Ryan Shirar, co-written by Grammy Award nominee Felix McTeigue (title track), mixed by multi Grammy winner Kevin Killen, and mastered by multi Grammy winner Bob Ludwig.